J&T Express to cooperate in probe over mishandling parcels

COURIER firm J&T Express is ready to cooperate with the government in its investigation against the company after a viral video on social media triggered the probe, an official said on Wednesday.

“We will cooperate with the government in any investigation that it will conduct,” Zoe Chi, vice president of J&T Express Philippines, said in a statement.

The official also vowed that J&T Express would improve its services after it was bashed on social media following a viral video that showed some of its personnel throwing parcels carelessly into delivery trucks and not wearing protective gear required during the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday night made time to comment on the issue, saying he ordered the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) of the Philippine National Police (PNP), as well as the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), to look into the complaints against the company.

J&T Express’ finances would also be put under scrutiny.

“You better shape up but I’d like you to know that I am ordering now because the CIDG is listening and the NBI to investigate you at ang (and the) BIR (Bureau of Internal Revenu) to look into your finances,” Duterte said.