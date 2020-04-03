“Juan Karlos Labajo searches for his German father Oliver Stolz”

Singer JK Labajo deletes all his Instagram photos to post about his missing father

Last April 2, after removing all the previous posts on his Instagram account which currently has 864,000 followers, singer Juan Karlos Labajo posted a photo of his biological father, a German national named Oliver Stolz. JK asked help from netizens about his father’s whereabouts , having never met him before in his entire life. In a response to a comment on the post, JK shared when the photo was taken, saying, “Apparently this was around the year 2001 when they had a trip to the US. Just a year before he met my mom.”

In his Instagram post, the 19-year-old artist wrote the caption, “Missing person. please email me if found.”

In a 2014 interview with TV Patrol, a younger JK admitted that he only realized that something was missing from his life when he was seven years old. “Naiinggit ako kasi may mga events sa school like graduation and both (my classmates) parents would come, their mom and their dad. I really need my father as my buddy kasi I don’t have a mother. I want the love and the care of a father. I don’t need the money,” he tearfully said. Having lost his mother to cancer at an early age, JK was raised by his maternal grandmother.

He joined showbiz in 2014 at the age of 13 after entering the first season of ABS-CBN’s singing talent search The Voice Kids where he finished in third place the same season as grand winner Lyca Gairanod. After his stint on The Voice Kids, JK entered into acting and was part of teleseryes like Pangako Sa ‘Yo and A Love to Last as well as an episode of Maalaala Mo Kaya where he portrayed his own life story. JK is currently the frontman of his band Juan Karlos.