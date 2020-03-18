“Juan Miguel Severo helps out workers in need of rides amid enhanced community quarantine”

Juan Miguel Severo kicks off an online campaign to help workers required to go to work find a ride from private individuals amid the enhanced community quarantine.

With mass transportation in the region having been temporarily suspended due to the enhanced community quarantine, actor and spoken word artist Juan Miguel Severo found a way to help those who need rides.

On Twitter, the On The Wings of Love star kickstarted an online campaign with the hashtag #INeedARide in an effort to help those required to go their respective workplaces find a free ride from private individuals.

“Dear health workers/anyone whose work isn’t suspended today: If you need a ride, please reply to this thread with #INeedARide and your route,” he wrote.

He added: “If you’re a private citizen w/ car whose willing to drop them off, check the hashtag to see you can accommodate someone. Let’s do this.”

Last Monday, March 16, President Rodrigo Duterte put the whole of Luzon under enhanced community quarantine due to the growing cases of COVID-19 patients.

As of this writing, the Philippines already has a total of 187 cases of COVID-19 according to the Department of Health. So far, twelve individuals have died while four have recovered.