Judge accused of doing threesome in courthouse, suspended with pay

A family court judge who is accused of pressuring an attorney to participate in sexual activities, such as a threesome with her and her ex-pastor boyfriend in the courthouse, has been suspended from her duties in Kentucky, United States.

Judge Dawn Gentry faces nine charges related to favoritism, consuming alcohol and sexual advances in the courthouse, Cincinnati Enquirer reported on Jan. 7.

Multiple complaints against Gentry stated that she also exhibited biased behavior in the courtroom, and coerced people to aid her judgeship’s reelection campaign.

Meanwhile, lawyer Katherine Schulz was reportedly pressured by Gentry through the messaging app Snapchat to seduce Gentry’s husband so they can do a threesome. The lawyer was also asked by Gentry to join a threesome with her and Stephen Penrose, a former pastor who has sexual relations with Gentry, the report stated.

Gentry also allegedly engaged in sexual activities in the courthouse during business hours. She did so with Penrose, who she hired as a case specialist despite having questionable qualifications, and her secretary Laura Aubrey, according to a separate report on Dec. 5.

The judge was suspended from her duties but was kept on the payroll, as per the Judicial Conduct Commission of Kentucky on Jan. 6.

The document stated that “it will be in the best interest of justice that Judge Gentry be suspended temporarily from acting in her official capacity as a judge and from the performance of her duties, without affecting her pay status, until final adjudication of the pending formal proceedings.” Cha Lino/JB

