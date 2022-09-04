Judge Dismisses Child Sexual Exploitation Lawsuit From Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ Baby

Content warning: This article discusses child sexual exploitation.

The child sexual exploitation lawsuit filed by Spencer Elden, the baby photographed for the cover of Nirvana’s 1991 album Nevermind, has been dismissed by a US judge. As Billboard reports, Judge Fernando M. Olguin ruled that Elden’s claims were past the ten-year statute of limitations for federal child pornography laws.

Nirvana – ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’

[embedded content]

“Because it is undisputed that plaintiff did not file his complaint within ten years after he discovered a violation that could form the basis for his [child pornography] claim, the court concludes that his claim is untimely,” Olguin wrote in his findings.

Elden first filed his lawsuit against Nirvana members Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic, Courtney Love and the estate of Kurt Cobain, photographer Kirk Weddle, and the related record companies in August 2021. Elden sought damages for “violations of federal criminal child pornography statutes”, alleged that he sustained continued injuries as a result of the accused parties’ “commercial child sexual exploitation” of him.

His lawsuit also alleged that the Defendants “failed to take reasonable steps to protect Spencer” and that they “continue to benefit from their participation in Spencer’s commercial sexual exploitation.”

The lawsuit was originally dismissed in January 2022 following an updated filing the previous November, but the claim was re-filed by Elden again in January. However, the dismissal from Judge Olguin prevents Elden from filing the lawsuit for a fourth time.

Bert Deixler, a lawyer for Nirvana, was quoted by Reuters as saying, “We are pleased that this meritless case has been brought to a speedy final conclusion.” Billboard also notes Elden’s lawyers have the ability to appeal the ruling.

Further Reading

‘Unpopular’ Exhibition Comes to Sydney, Feat. Stephen ‘Pav’ Pavlovic’s Grunge Music Archive

Members Of Nirvana, Soundgarden, Pearl Jam Release Debut Album As 3rd Secret

Kurt Cobain’s ‘Smells LIke Teen Spirit’ Guitar Is Up For Auction