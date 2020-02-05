“Judy Ann Santos, Bea Alonzo among FDCP honorees for 4th Film Ambassadors’ Night”

Kapamilya actresses Judy Ann Santos and Bea Alonzo will be among those recognized by the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) at this year’s Film Ambassadors’ Night (FAN).
Kapamilya actresses Judy Ann Santos and Bea Alonzo will be among those recognized by the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) at this year’s Film Ambassadors’ Night (FAN), an arts awards that honors Filipino film industry artists, filmmakers, and films across genres and formats that received awards in film festivals abroad.
The FDCP, the country’s national film agency, announced Tuesday that it will be recognizing 63 honorees this year, comprising of seven categories, namely: short films, TV awards, technical & creative awards, actors, full-length films, special citations, and A-Listers. The last category, which celebrates those who have won awards in the most prestigious international film festivals around the world (including the big three: Cannes, Venice, and Berlin, as well as a select number of major festivals around the globe), headlines the honorees.
This year’s A-Listers include Judy Ann, for winning Best Actress in the Cairo International Film Festival in Egypt; Brillante Mendoza’s “Mindanao”, for winning Best Narrative Film; Jun Robles Lana, for winning best director in his film “Kalel, 15” in the 2019 Tallinn Blacknights International Film Festival; the documentary film “Aswang”, directed by Alyx Ayn Arumpac which won the Fipresci Prize in International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA), the most prestigious film festival in the field of documentary filmmaking; and Raymund Ribay Guttierez’s film “Verdict”, the official Philippine entry to this year’s Oscars, which holds the highest award our country has achieved this year, having claimed the Special Jury Prize in the Orizzonti section of the Venice International Film Festival last 2019.
Meanwhile, Bea is recognized as an honorary film ambassador for her “Asian Stars Up Next Award” at the International Film Festival & Awards Macao (IFFAM); Maja Salvador for her Best Actress performance in
“Wildflower“; the multi-award-winning films “Signal Rock”, directed by Chito Rono, and “Balangiga: Howling Wilderness”, directed by Khavn Dela Cruz; and the late Kristoffer King, who will receive posthumous honors, for his role in “Kristo”.
Aside from Kristoffer, late industry veterans Eddie Garcia and Tony Mabesa, will be also receiving posthumous honors for tying in the Best Actor category during the 52nd Worldfest Houston International Film Festival for their performance in the award-winning “Rainbow’s Sunset”, and for being part of the Best Ensemble Cast victory in New York’s International Film Festival 2019, alongside the rest of the Joel Lamangan-led film’s lead cast.
“These ‘Film Ambassadors’ display the diversity and the wide spectrum of our national film industry. They exemplify the best that Philippine cinema has to offer, and as its cream of the crop they promote Philippine cinema internationally, therefore empowering our local film industry and strengthening our cultural heritage,” said FDCP Chair Liza Dino in a statement.
FDCP’s Fourth Annual Film Ambassadors’ night, which will be held on Sunday, February 9, kicks-off an eventful year for the agency as it leads the celebration of Sine Sandaan, the centennial year commemoration of Philippine cinema.
Here is the complete list of honorees for FDCP’s 4th Film Ambassadors’ Night:
SHORT FILMS
1. BREECH ASHER HARANI
NEXT TO ME
JCS International Young Creatives Award
International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences
International Emmy World Television Festival
New York City, New York, USA
2. JULLIENNE ROASA
ELON’S WAY
Best Student Film
International Film Festival Manhattan 2019
Manhattan, New York, USA
3. EMIR KAHN BAUTISTA
MISS CONCEPCION
Audience Choice Award
International Film Festival Manhattan 2019
Manhattan, New York, USA
4. JOHN LANBERT RAFOLS, JAY CONDENO, JOHN NICO NUNAG YERO
Best Short Documentary
21 Islands International Short Film Festival
New York, USA
5. MARK DELA CRUZ
AMOR FALSO
Best Short Film
International Film Festival Manhattan 2019
Manhattan, New York, USA
6. RAYMUND RIBAY GUTIERREZ
JUDGEMENT
Gold Remi Dramatic – Original
52nd Worldfest Houston International Film Festival
Houston, Texas, USA
7. JOJI ALONSO
LAST ORDER
Platinum Remi Award – Short film
52nd Worldfest Houston International Film Festival
Houston, Texas, USA
8. LOUIE IGNACIO
NGITI NI NAZARENO
Jury Award
Innuendo International Film Festival
Milan, Italy
9. ARJAN REBETA
PALABAS (A COUNTRY IN MOVING PICTURES)
Signs Award – Short Film Section
17th Festival International Signs of the Night – Zeichen Der Nacht
Berlin, Germany
Best Short Film
15th Mini Film Festival
Sarawak, Malaysia
Best International Short Film
Short Film Festival on Cultural Diversity and Peace by Dhaka University Film Society
Dhaka, Dhaka, Dhaka, Bangladesh
Telefon Art Category Top Prize Winner
12th Szczecin Film Festival
Szczecin, Poland
MA-GULONG SAYAW NG BUHAY (THE COMPLICATED DANCE TO THE WHEEL OF LIFE)
Second Best Short Film
Maandeshi International Short Film Festival
Sangola, Maharashtra, India
VIRAL GIRL
Best Child Short Film
Maandeshi International Short Film Festival
Sangola, Maharashtra , India
A BOXING COUNTRY
Best Short Film
ANPUD Short Film Competition 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Best Experimental Short Film
Dolgoji Experimental Shorts
Seoul, South Korea
WING CHAIR
Best Short Documentary
LAMP» International Film Festival 2019
Perm, Russia
Jury Award
10th Kota Kinabalu International Film Festival –
PESTA10 Filmmakers’ Competition
Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia
AT HOME
Best Documentary Film
3rd Asia Peace Film Festival
Lahore, Pakistan
TELEVISION DOCUMENTARIES
1. THE ATOM ARAULLO SPECIALS: BABIES FOR SALE (GMA 7)
Gold Camera Award
US International Film and Video Festival
Chicago, Illinois, USA
2. THE ATOM ARAULLO SPECIALS: NO LEFTOVERS (GMA 7)
Gold Camera Award
US International Film and Video Festival
Chicago, Illinois, USA
3. I-WITNESS (HOWIE SEVERINO TEAM): ISLANG WALANG LUPA (GMA 7)
Silver Screen Award
US International Film and Video Festival
Chicago, Illinois, USA
4. FRONT ROW: PASAN (GMA 7)
Silver Screen Award
US International Film and Video Festival
Chicago, Illinois, USA
5. INVESTIGATIVE DOCUMENTARIES: PIITAN (GMA 7)
Silver Screen Award
US International Film and Video Festival
Chicago, Illinois, USA
6. LOCAL LEGENDS: KARNE NORTE (ABS-CBN)
Bronze World Medal
2019 New York Festivals “World’s Best TV and Films”
New York, USA
SHORT FILM DOCUMENTARIES
7. NO MAN LEFT BEHIND
Directed by Ella Mage
Best Feature Documentary
International Film Festival Manhattan 2019
Manhattan, New York, USA
FULL-LENGTH FILM DOCUMENTARIES
8. CALL HER GANDA
Directed by PJ Raval
Produced by Jim Butterworth, Daniel J. Chalfen, James Costa,
Abigail Disney, Barbara Dobkin
Audience Choice Award
Seattle Asian American Film Festival 2019
Washington, USA
Best Feature Film
Seattle Asian American Film Festival 2019
Washington, USA
TECHNICAL AND CREATIVE AWARDS
1. ROMM BURLAT
Best Director – Ama Ka Ng Anak Mo
16th We Care Film Festival
New Delhi, India
2. ERIC RAMOS
Best Story Innovation – Rainbow Sunset
52nd Worldfest Houston International Film Festival
Houston, Texas, USA
3. MATTHEW ROSEN & MARIA ROWELLA TALUSIG
Gold Remi Best Art Direction – Quezon’s Game
52nd Worldfest Houston International Film Festival
Houston, Texas, USA
4. MAC COSICO
Best Cinematography – Musmos Na Sumibol Sa Gubat ng Digma
Festival Internacional de Cinema da Figueira da Foz (Film Art 2019)
Coimbra, Portugal
5. RODY VERA
Best Script – Asian Competition Section – Signal Rock
17th Dhaka International Film Festival
Dhaka, Bangladesh
6. CARLO ORTEGA CUEVAS
Best Screenplay – Guerrero
International Film Festival Manhattan 2019
Manhattan, New York, USA
7. MIKKO QUIZON
Best Sound Effects – Nabubulok
Formosa Festival of International Filmmaker Awards
Taiwan
8. MATTHEW ROSEN
Gold Remi Best Director – Quezon’s Game
52nd Worldfest Houston International Film Festival
Houston, Texas, USA
ACTORS
1. KRYSTLE CAMPOS
Best Child Artist – VIRAL KIDS
Maandeshi International Short Film Festival
Sangola, Maharashtra , India
2. GERALDO “JEK” JUMAWAN
Best Actor – Special Mention Citation – Nothing Beats the Oldies
Lake City International Film Festival
New Delhi, India
3. MAJA SALVADOR
Best Actress – Wildflower
Asian Content Awards
Busan, South Korea
4. DANTE RIVERO
Best Actor Award – Kung Paano Hinihintay ang Dapithapon
39th Fantasporto-Oporto International Film Festival
Porto, Portugal
5. BARBARA MIGUEL
Best Supporting Actress – 1-2-3
ASEAN International Film Festival and Awards 2019
Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia
6. OGIE ALCASID
Best Actor –
Kuya Wes
International Film Festival Manhattan 2019
Manhattan, New York, USA
7. GLORIA ROMERO
Best Actress – Rainbow Sunset
International Film Festival Manhattan 2019
Manhattan, New York, USA
8. EDDIE GARCIA, TONY MABESA, GLORIA ROMERO, AIKO MELENDEZ, TIRSO CRUZ, SHIDO ROXAS, ALBIE CASINO, ROSS PESIGAN
Best Ensemble Acting – Rainbow Sunset
International Film Festival Manhattan 2019
Manhattan, New York, USA
9. ANGELI BAYANI
Best Actress – Bagahe
15th Zagora International Trans-Sahara Film Festival
Morocco
10. INA RAYMUNDO
Best Actress – Kuya Wes
39th Fantasporto-Oporto International Film Festival
Porto, Portugal
11. AI-AI DELAS ALAS
Best Actress – School Service
39th Fantasporto-Oporto International Film Festival
Porto, Portugal
12. CRISEL CONSUNJI
Best New Performer – Still Human
38th Hong Kong Film Awards
Kowloon, Hong Kong
13. MAXINE EIGENMANN
Best Performance by an Actress – Verdict
13th Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA)
Brisbane, Australia
14. KRISTOFFER KING (Posthumous Award)
Best Male Actor – Kristo
ASEAN International Film Festival and Awards 2019
Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia
Best Performance – Verdict
Silver Screen Awards
30th Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF)
Singapore
15. TONY MABESA
Best Actor Award – Rainbow Sunset
52nd Worldfest Houston International Film Festival
Houston, Texas, USA
16. EDDIE GARCIA
Best Actor Award – Rainbow Sunset
52nd Worldfest Houston International Film Festival
Houston, Texas, USA
FULL-LENGTH
1. ARIA
Directed by Carlo Enciso Catu
Best Feature Film
Lake City International Film Festival
India
2. RAINBOW SUNSET
Directed by Joel Lamangan
Special Jury Prize
52nd Worldfest Houston International Film Festival
Houston, Texas, USA
Best Feature Film
International Film Festival Manhattan 2019
Manhattan, New York, USA
3. SIGNAL ROCK
Directed by Chito Rono
Best Film
Asean International Film Festival & Awards 2019
Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia
4. SCHOOL SERVICE
Directed by Louie Ignacio
Orient Express Special Jury Prize
39th Fantasporto-Oporto International Film Festival
Porto, Portugal
Gold Remi Foreign
52nd Worldfest Houston International Film Festival
Houston, Texas, USA
5. QUEZON’S GAME
Directed by Matthew Rosen
Special Jury Award First Feature
52nd Worldfest Houston International Film Festival
Houston, Texas, USA
Best Foreign Movie of the Year
52nd Worldfest Houston International Film Festival