“Judy Ann Santos, Bea Alonzo among FDCP honorees for 4th Film Ambassadors’ Night”

Kapamilya actresses Judy Ann Santos and Bea Alonzo will be among those recognized by the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) at this year’s Film Ambassadors’ Night (FAN).

Kapamilya actresses Judy Ann Santos and Bea Alonzo will be among those recognized by the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) at this year’s Film Ambassadors’ Night (FAN), an arts awards that honors Filipino film industry artists, filmmakers, and films across genres and formats that received awards in film festivals abroad.

The FDCP, the country’s national film agency, announced Tuesday that it will be recognizing 63 honorees this year, comprising of seven categories, namely: short films, TV awards, technical & creative awards, actors, full-length films, special citations, and A-Listers. The last category, which celebrates those who have won awards in the most prestigious international film festivals around the world (including the big three: Cannes, Venice, and Berlin, as well as a select number of major festivals around the globe), headlines the honorees.

This year’s A-Listers include Judy Ann, for winning Best Actress in the Cairo International Film Festival in Egypt; Brillante Mendoza’s “Mindanao”, for winning Best Narrative Film; Jun Robles Lana, for winning best director in his film “Kalel, 15” in the 2019 Tallinn Blacknights International Film Festival; the documentary film “Aswang”, directed by Alyx Ayn Arumpac which won the Fipresci Prize in International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA), the most prestigious film festival in the field of documentary filmmaking; and Raymund Ribay Guttierez’s film “Verdict”, the official Philippine entry to this year’s Oscars, which holds the highest award our country has achieved this year, having claimed the Special Jury Prize in the Orizzonti section of the Venice International Film Festival last 2019.

Meanwhile, Bea is recognized as an honorary film ambassador for her “Asian Stars Up Next Award” at the International Film Festival & Awards Macao (IFFAM); Maja Salvador for her Best Actress performance in

“ Wildflower “; the multi-award-winning films “Signal Rock”, directed by Chito Rono, and “Balangiga: Howling Wilderness”, directed by Khavn Dela Cruz; and the late Kristoffer King, who will receive posthumous honors, for his role in “Kristo”.

Aside from Kristoffer, late industry veterans Eddie Garcia and Tony Mabesa, will be also receiving posthumous honors for tying in the Best Actor category during the 52nd Worldfest Houston International Film Festival for their performance in the award-winning “Rainbow’s Sunset”, and for being part of the Best Ensemble Cast victory in New York’s International Film Festival 2019, alongside the rest of the Joel Lamangan-led film’s lead cast.

“These ‘Film Ambassadors’ display the diversity and the wide spectrum of our national film industry. They exemplify the best that Philippine cinema has to offer, and as its cream of the crop they promote Philippine cinema internationally, therefore empowering our local film industry and strengthening our cultural heritage,” said FDCP Chair Liza Dino in a statement.

FDCP’s Fourth Annual Film Ambassadors’ night, which will be held on Sunday, February 9, kicks-off an eventful year for the agency as it leads the celebration of Sine Sandaan, the centennial year commemoration of Philippine cinema.

Here is the complete list of honorees for FDCP’s 4th Film Ambassadors’ Night:





SHORT FILMS

1. BREECH ASHER HARANI

NEXT TO ME

JCS International Young Creatives Award

International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences

International Emmy World Television Festival

New York City, New York, USA



2. JULLIENNE ROASA

ELON’S WAY

Best Student Film

International Film Festival Manhattan 2019

Manhattan, New York, USA



3. EMIR KAHN BAUTISTA

MISS CONCEPCION

Audience Choice Award

International Film Festival Manhattan 2019

Manhattan, New York, USA



4. JOHN LANBERT RAFOLS, JAY CONDENO, JOHN NICO NUNAG YERO

Best Short Documentary

21 Islands International Short Film Festival

New York, USA



5. MARK DELA CRUZ

AMOR FALSO

Best Short Film

International Film Festival Manhattan 2019

Manhattan, New York, USA



6. RAYMUND RIBAY GUTIERREZ

JUDGEMENT

Gold Remi Dramatic – Original

52nd Worldfest Houston International Film Festival

Houston, Texas, USA



7. JOJI ALONSO

LAST ORDER

Platinum Remi Award – Short film

52nd Worldfest Houston International Film Festival

Houston, Texas, USA

8. LOUIE IGNACIO

NGITI NI NAZARENO

Jury Award

Innuendo International Film Festival

Milan, Italy



9. ARJAN REBETA

PALABAS (A COUNTRY IN MOVING PICTURES)

Signs Award – Short Film Section

17th Festival International Signs of the Night – Zeichen Der Nacht

Berlin, Germany



Best Short Film

15th Mini Film Festival

Sarawak, Malaysia



Best International Short Film

Short Film Festival on Cultural Diversity and Peace by Dhaka University Film Society

Dhaka, Dhaka, Dhaka, Bangladesh



Telefon Art Category Top Prize Winner

12th Szczecin Film Festival

Szczecin, Poland



MA-GULONG SAYAW NG BUHAY (THE COMPLICATED DANCE TO THE WHEEL OF LIFE)

Second Best Short Film

Maandeshi International Short Film Festival

Sangola, Maharashtra, India



VIRAL GIRL

Best Child Short Film

Maandeshi International Short Film Festival

Sangola, Maharashtra , India



A BOXING COUNTRY

Best Short Film

ANPUD Short Film Competition 2019

Bangkok, Thailand



Best Experimental Short Film

Dolgoji Experimental Shorts

Seoul, South Korea



WING CHAIR

Best Short Documentary

LAMP» International Film Festival 2019

Perm, Russia



Jury Award

10th Kota Kinabalu International Film Festival –

PESTA10 Filmmakers’ Competition

Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia



AT HOME

Best Documentary Film

3rd Asia Peace Film Festival

Lahore, Pakistan





TELEVISION DOCUMENTARIES



1. THE ATOM ARAULLO SPECIALS: BABIES FOR SALE (GMA 7)

Gold Camera Award

US International Film and Video Festival

Chicago, Illinois, USA



2. THE ATOM ARAULLO SPECIALS: NO LEFTOVERS (GMA 7)

Gold Camera Award

US International Film and Video Festival

Chicago, Illinois, USA



3. I-WITNESS (HOWIE SEVERINO TEAM): ISLANG WALANG LUPA (GMA 7)

Silver Screen Award

US International Film and Video Festival

Chicago, Illinois, USA



4. FRONT ROW: PASAN (GMA 7)

Silver Screen Award

US International Film and Video Festival

Chicago, Illinois, USA



5. INVESTIGATIVE DOCUMENTARIES: PIITAN (GMA 7)

Silver Screen Award

US International Film and Video Festival

Chicago, Illinois, USA



6. LOCAL LEGENDS: KARNE NORTE (ABS-CBN)

Bronze World Medal

2019 New York Festivals “World’s Best TV and Films”

New York, USA



SHORT FILM DOCUMENTARIES



7. NO MAN LEFT BEHIND

Directed by Ella Mage

Best Feature Documentary

International Film Festival Manhattan 2019

Manhattan, New York, USA





FULL-LENGTH FILM DOCUMENTARIES



8. CALL HER GANDA

Directed by PJ Raval

Produced by Jim Butterworth, Daniel J. Chalfen, James Costa,

Abigail Disney, Barbara Dobkin

Audience Choice Award

Seattle Asian American Film Festival 2019

Washington, USA



Best Feature Film

Seattle Asian American Film Festival 2019

Washington, USA



TECHNICAL AND CREATIVE AWARDS



1. ROMM BURLAT

Best Director – Ama Ka Ng Anak Mo

16th We Care Film Festival

New Delhi, India



2. ERIC RAMOS

Best Story Innovation – Rainbow Sunset

52nd Worldfest Houston International Film Festival

Houston, Texas, USA



3. MATTHEW ROSEN & MARIA ROWELLA TALUSIG

Gold Remi Best Art Direction – Quezon’s Game

52nd Worldfest Houston International Film Festival

Houston, Texas, USA



4. MAC COSICO

Best Cinematography – Musmos Na Sumibol Sa Gubat ng Digma

Festival Internacional de Cinema da Figueira da Foz (Film Art 2019)

Coimbra, Portugal



5. RODY VERA

Best Script – Asian Competition Section – Signal Rock

17th Dhaka International Film Festival

Dhaka, Bangladesh



6. CARLO ORTEGA CUEVAS

Best Screenplay – Guerrero

International Film Festival Manhattan 2019

Manhattan, New York, USA



7. MIKKO QUIZON

Best Sound Effects – Nabubulok

Formosa Festival of International Filmmaker Awards

Taiwan



8. MATTHEW ROSEN

Gold Remi Best Director – Quezon’s Game

52nd Worldfest Houston International Film Festival

Houston, Texas, USA





ACTORS



1. KRYSTLE CAMPOS

Best Child Artist – VIRAL KIDS

Maandeshi International Short Film Festival

Sangola, Maharashtra , India



2. GERALDO “JEK” JUMAWAN

Best Actor – Special Mention Citation – Nothing Beats the Oldies

Lake City International Film Festival

New Delhi, India



3. MAJA SALVADOR

Best Actress – Wildflower

Asian Content Awards

Busan, South Korea



4. DANTE RIVERO

Best Actor Award – Kung Paano Hinihintay ang Dapithapon

39th Fantasporto-Oporto International Film Festival

Porto, Portugal



5. BARBARA MIGUEL

Best Supporting Actress – 1-2-3

ASEAN International Film Festival and Awards 2019

Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia



6. OGIE ALCASID

Best Actor –

Kuya Wes

International Film Festival Manhattan 2019

Manhattan, New York, USA



7. GLORIA ROMERO

Best Actress – Rainbow Sunset

International Film Festival Manhattan 2019

Manhattan, New York, USA



8. EDDIE GARCIA, TONY MABESA, GLORIA ROMERO, AIKO MELENDEZ, TIRSO CRUZ, SHIDO ROXAS, ALBIE CASINO, ROSS PESIGAN

Best Ensemble Acting – Rainbow Sunset

International Film Festival Manhattan 2019

Manhattan, New York, USA



9. ANGELI BAYANI

Best Actress – Bagahe

15th Zagora International Trans-Sahara Film Festival

Morocco



10. INA RAYMUNDO

Best Actress – Kuya Wes

39th Fantasporto-Oporto International Film Festival

Porto, Portugal



11. AI-AI DELAS ALAS

Best Actress – School Service

39th Fantasporto-Oporto International Film Festival

Porto, Portugal



12. CRISEL CONSUNJI

Best New Performer – Still Human

38th Hong Kong Film Awards

Kowloon, Hong Kong



13. MAXINE EIGENMANN

Best Performance by an Actress – Verdict

13th Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA)

Brisbane, Australia



14. KRISTOFFER KING (Posthumous Award)

Best Male Actor – Kristo

ASEAN International Film Festival and Awards 2019

Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia



Best Performance – Verdict

Silver Screen Awards

30th Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF)

Singapore



15. TONY MABESA

Best Actor Award – Rainbow Sunset

52nd Worldfest Houston International Film Festival

Houston, Texas, USA



16. EDDIE GARCIA

Best Actor Award – Rainbow Sunset

52nd Worldfest Houston International Film Festival

Houston, Texas, USA





FULL-LENGTH



1. ARIA

Directed by Carlo Enciso Catu

Best Feature Film

Lake City International Film Festival

India



2. RAINBOW SUNSET

Directed by Joel Lamangan

Special Jury Prize

52nd Worldfest Houston International Film Festival

Houston, Texas, USA



Best Feature Film

International Film Festival Manhattan 2019

Manhattan, New York, USA



3. SIGNAL ROCK

Directed by Chito Rono

Best Film

Asean International Film Festival & Awards 2019

Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia



4. SCHOOL SERVICE

Directed by Louie Ignacio

Orient Express Special Jury Prize

39th Fantasporto-Oporto International Film Festival

Porto, Portugal



Gold Remi Foreign

52nd Worldfest Houston International Film Festival

Houston, Texas, USA



5. QUEZON’S GAME

Directed by Matthew Rosen

Special Jury Award First Feature

52nd Worldfest Houston International Film Festival

Houston, Texas, USA



Best Foreign Movie of the Year

52nd Worldfest Houston International Film Festival