“Judy Ann Santos celebrates daughter Luna’s ‘quarantined’ Moving Up day with family”

Amid the enhanced community quarantine brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, Judy Ann Santos and family celebrated Luna’s Moving Up day at home.

The enhanced community quarantine brought by the COVID-19 pandemic did not stop the Agoncillo family from celebrating an important milestone in the life of their ‘bunso’ Luna.

In the photos that Judy Ann posted on Instagram on Friday, April 17, Luna is seen wearing a white dress and is joined by her mom, dad Ryan Agoncillo and siblings Yohan and Lucho.

The actress wrote on the caption, “Celebrated luna’s “quarantined” moving up day with her teachers and classmates today.. ❤️❤️ congratulations our bunny! May graduate na uli kami! 😆”

Luna turned four years old last January.