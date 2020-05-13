“Judy Ann Santos describes 42nd birthday as ‘simple and very meaningful’”

Judy Ann Santos turned 42 years old on May 11.

Judy Ann Santos had a simple birthday celebration as she turned 42 years old on May 11. The actress shared on social media how she spent her natal day with her family amid the enhanced community quarantine.

“Grateful for family and friends.. simple and very meaningful ‘quarantined’ birthday celebration.. thank God for technology! We were still able to hear mass with family and friends as we would always do every year .. ( zoomass) Thanks fads! @titocaluag . for blessing us,” she shared.

She then extended her gratitude to those who sent her birthday messages. Juday also thanked her daughter Yohan for baking her a cake.

“To everyone who greeted .. thank you! 🥰🥰 sorry hindi ko kayo mareplayan lahat..but you just made my day very, very meaningful. Ate yohan baked my cake.. and it was the best cake evah!! #42,” she wrote.

On her birthday, various celebrities took to social media to pen a heartfelt birthday message for the actress.

LOOK: Celebs greet Judy Ann Santos on her birthday

Her Ang Dalawang Mrs. Reyes co-star Angelica Panganiban posted, “Isa sa mga pangarap ko sa buhay ko ang maging katulad mo. Ka idol idol ka ate. Sa lahat ng aspeto. Magaling na aktres, mabuting kaibigan, kahanga hanga pag dating sa pagaalaga at pagmamahal sa pamilya. Ina, anak, kapatid, asawa, kaibigan. Lahat na lang sinalo mo ate sana wag maubos ang pagmamahal at kabutihan sa puso mo. I love you ate. Happy birthday.”

Meanwhile, Gladys Reyes wrote, “Happy birthday Jud. Salamat sa halos tatlong dekada ng pagkakaibigan. Mahal kita!”