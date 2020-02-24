“Judy Ann Santos’ mother on children choosing their life partners: ‘Pabayaan mo ‘yung anak mo kasi sila naman ang magsasama'”

Judy Ann Santos’ mom Carol gives unsolicited advice to Sarah Geronimo’s mother after the singer’s secret wedding to Matteo Guidicelli.

Divine who, in the past couple of days, has been the subject of conversation after allegedly gatecrashing her daughter’s ‘secret’ wedding to Matteo Guidicelli.

In an interview with Noel Ferrer’s Level Up Showbiz Saturdate on Inquirer 990 (also known as DZIQ), Carol said, “You know what, at the end of the day, ang iisiipin mo ang kaligayahan ng anak mo. Hindi ‘yung kaligayagan mo. Kasi parang ikaw, paalis ka na sa mundo. Itong mga anak mo pa-umpisa pa lang.”

The radio host, who is also a talent manager, pointed out that Mommy Carol was also concerned over those who courted her daughter Judy Ann, who is ABS-CBN’s primetime queen.

She added: “So you always wish them the best na mangyayari sa buhay nila. And matuwa ka kung nandiyan ka pa, nakikta mo pang masaya ang anak mo.”

Noel praised the Santos matriarch for allowing her daughter to marry the man she wants to spend the rest of her life with.

To which she responded: “Of course, dapat talaga may suporta ka sa anak mo. Kahit ayaw mo sa mapapangasawa ng anak mo, the mere fact na gusto ng anak mo ‘yun, wala kang magagawa.”

Mommy Carol also pointed out why it’s important to note that it’s the children who will tie the knot with the person they desire and not the parents.

”Kasi ikaw ba pakikisamahan ng mapapangasawa? Pabayaan mo ‘yung anak mo kasi sila naman magsasama. Sila naman magiging maligaya,” she stated.

She also added: “At the end of the day, kung magkagulo-gulo, eh di anak mo ang masisisi, hindi ikaw.”

On what wisdom she can impart to women at their age about living their life to the fullest, Mommy Carol said: “Ako I have done my part as a mom. And I’m still doing my part as a grandma. So parang kung nagawa mo na lahat ng gusto mong gawin sa mundo — kung happy ka na, happy sila, eh ‘di everybody’s happy.”

She ended her conversation by sharing that moms should remain strong no matter the circumstances to make sure their children have someone to lean on.

“Be an example to your children. Hindi ka pwedeng makita ng anak mo na ikaw ay nag-dedepress depressan, eh sila rin na-dedepress. Kasi you give them a problem. ‘Ano kaya ang problema ni Mommy? At the same time, na ‘pag may problema sila, you also carry the burden,” she said.