“Judy Ann Santos ‘signs off’ as Teresa Dichavez”

After the top-rating series “Starla” concluded on Friday, actress Judy Ann Santos took to social media to officially sign off from her character, Teresa Dichavez.

On Instagram, the Queen of Teleserye posted photos of her with the cast and crew of the fantasy-drama teleserye, captioned with her heartwarming message for her “ Starla ” family.

“Oh how much I’ll miss each and everyone of you. Napakabilis ng mga pangyayari, pero napakatagal naming binuo ang teleseryeng ito ng wala kaming naramdamang bigat sa bawat araw ng taping namin na halos tumakbo ng 2 taon. Iba ang nabubuong [respeto], pagkakaibigan at pagmamahalan kapag ang lahat ng kasama mo sa trabaho e walang bahid na kahit konting pagka nega sa buhay. Napaka bihira ng ganitong samahan,” she wrote as caption.

She went on to thank her co-stars Joel Torre, Enzo Pelojero, and Charo Santos; director Onat Diaz and the production team of Starla; and Dreamscape Entertainment for “trusting and believing in me na maitatawid ko ang [aking character bilang si Teresa].“

Judy Ann went on: “Sa inyo pong lahat na Kapamilya. Sana maipagpatuloy po ninyo ang pag gabay sa ating mga anak ng mabubuting asal at aral na ibinigay ng munti naming programa.“

“Hanggang sa muli.., Atty. Teresa Dichavez signing off,” she added.