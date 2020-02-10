“Judy Ann Santos to undergo transference therapy for upcoming Erik Matti parapsychological film”

Filmmaker Erik Matti has confirmed that Judy Ann Santos will play the lead role in the film based on the book written by Jinky Amores.

Apart from a biopic based on the life of Regal Entertainment big boss Lily Monterverde, Judy Ann Santos is also set to star in a parapsychological film inspired by Jinky Amores’ best-selling book called “Embracing The Gift.”

As part of her preparations for the film, the actress will undergo a transference therapy or a type of session in psychology for which “the feelings, desires, and expectations of one person are redirected and applied to another person” — according to goodtherapy.org.

Matti, who will take on the directorial duties for both the Lily Monteverde biopic and the new parapsychological project, revealed during Jinky Amores’ contract signing that he was supposed to do a transference with the parapsychologist at the infamous Manila Film Center in Pasay City.

But due to scheduling conflict, they were forced to postpone it and move it to a later date — with Judy Ann Santos participating as well.

“Meron dapat kaming session sa film center. Hindi lang matuloy-tuloy dahil hindi nagma-match ang mga schedule namin. Transference,” he said.

“Kailangan namin. Kasi si Juday nanghihingi ng experience,” he added, clearing out that it was the Kapamilya superstar who requested to take part in real-life transference session to fully grasp the experience of doing the project.

As much as Matti would want to do the transference therapy at the Film Center, he said Amores would find a less “crazy” place to hold the session.

“Namili si Jinky nang hindi naman ganun ka-crazy. Hindi naman parang paglabas lasog-lasog ka na. ‘Yung manageable,” she said.

Matti, who admitted he hasn’t seen nor felt the presence of a ghost in real-life, added, “Buong buhay ko wala pa akong nakikitang multo. Wala pa akong nararamdaman kahit na ‘yung katabi ko [Jinky Amores] nagki-kuwento na.”

Meanwhile, the cameras for the said parapsychological film will start rolling towards the end of 2020.