Juice Webster Announces Debut Album, ‘JULIA’

Juice Webster finally has an album is coming our way. The Naarm/Melbourne-based indie-folk darling has announced that her debut LP, dubbed simply JULIA, will reach our ears on Friday, 15th September.

Today’s news also comes packing another treat for fans, in the form of new single, ‘Returning’, the album’s wistful opening track.

Juice Webster – ‘Returning’

[embedded content]

“When I wrote ‘Returning’ I was thinking a lot about how I sometimes wish I could go back in time and really soak up moments from my past which ultimately turned out to be really significant and special to me,” the artist explains in a press statement.

“There’s so much from my childhood that I cling to now, but that I know at the time didn’t seem important. And now all of a sudden I find myself down the road with this weight, yearning for these moments or people from my past, knowing that the only way through is forward.”

‘Returning’ marks the third single shared from Webster’s forthcoming LP so far, following on from ‘In The Zone’ & ‘Headaches’, which was recently spotlighted in Music Feeds‘ NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST.

Described in a press wrap as “a heady rumination on loss, change and uncertainty”, Juice Webster’s ten-track debut LP JULIA was live-tracked with her backing band at studio spaces between the Victorian bush and the North Melbourne cityscape.

It’s available to pre-order now.

