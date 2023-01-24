Juicy Fest Perth Comes Under Fire After Four Attendees Hospitalised from Heat Exhaustion

The Perth edition of hip hop and R&B music festival Juicy Fest has come under fire after four attendees were hospitalised from heat exhaustion due to inadequate shade and meagre supplies of drinking water. Temperatures at the Red Hill Auditorium in Perth’s City of Swan reached 38°C on the day of the event (Friday, 20th January).

According to Perth Now, the four affected punters, whose ages ranged from 20 to 40, were taken to hospital within the first two hours of the festival. A spokesperson for ambulance service St John WA confirmed with Perth Now that paramedics had to respond to “dozens” of calls for help after people in the crowd began to collapse due to the extreme heat and lack of hydration.

Perth was the last stop on Juicy Fest’s 2023 run

A Facebook user commented on a post from Juicy Fest: ““Thank fk I brought my hat, sunscreen & portable fan aye […] once my body heat went down I was g but damn there were people dropping like flies cos of the heat.”

The Perth show was the final leg of the Juicy Fest tour, which held performances in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne earlier this month. The lineup included titans of early-00s rap and R&B Nelly, Ja Rule, Ne-Yo, Xzibit and Chingy. Footage from Nelly’s set at the Melbourne leg went viral last week after he experienced what looked like some major nystagmus, leading people to conjecture that he was perhaps “cooked outta his mind”.

Further Reading

The Grass is Greener Festival Officially in Administration

18-Year-Old Dies of Meningococcal After Attending Canberra’s Spilt Milk Festival

Azealia Banks Pulls Pin On Brisbane Show, Vows Never To Return To Australia