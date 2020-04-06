“Julia Barretto and sisters launch fundraiser to build an emergency quarantine facility”

The Barretto sisters asked their followers on social media to help support medical frontliners.

Last Sunday, April 5, Julia Barretto along with sisters Dani and Claudia, announced on their respective Instagram accounts that they are now raising funds specifically to build an emergency quarantine facility to address the concern that medical facilities are now already full. The Block Z star also went on Instagram Live to personally talk to her followers about their fundraiser.

On her Instagram post, Julia wrote, “Our hospitals are now facing a major overcrowding problem due to the rise of COVID-19 patients in the country.

To help lessen the burden on our hospitals, @danibarretto, @claudia, and I, in partnership with @wtadesignstudio, are working together to raise funds to build an Emergency Quarantine Facility.” She also shared the breakdown of why they have set the goal amount at P600,000 pesos.

“We are trying to reach ₱600,000 to cover the following: ₱350,000 for 1 EMERGENCY QUARANTINE FACILITY -an architecturally designed facility that will serve as quarantine location for patients who need to be isolated. ₱250,000 for Workforce Requirements to provide Meals and Personal Protective Equipment for the builders and volunteers.

“Our objective is to provide an Emergency Quarantine Facilities (EQFs) for COVID-19 cases and in that way, we can also relieve hospitals from being too crowded with patients at one time.

“TO DONATE, please click the link in my bio.

“We thank you in advance for your generosity and kindness.

#ParaMayBukas