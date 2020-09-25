“Julia Barretto formally files a complaint vs Jay Sonza”

Julia Barretto went to the NBI Cybercrime Division to formally file a complaint following Jay Sonza’s false claims that she is pregnant and that actor Gerald Anderson is the father.

Kapamilya actress Julia Barretto has formally filed a complaint against former broadcast journalist Jay Sonza on Friday, September 25, as reported by ABS-CBN News’ MJ Felipe.

According to a post on ABS-CBN News’ Facebook page, Julia went to the NBI Cybercrime Division to formally file a complaint following Jay’s Facebook post saying that Julia is pregnant and that actor Gerald Anderson is the father.

Both Julia and Gerald have already reacted on the rumors, which came out earlier this week, with Julia posting a photo of her flat and toned tummy on Instagram and captioned it with “FAKE NEWS.” Gerald, meanwhile, seemed to have poked fun at the rumors and posted, “Congratulations to me” in an Instagram story.

Likewise, Julia’s parents Marjorie Barretto and Dennis Padilla also denied the claims. Marjorie said that it is “definitely not true” through Julia’s talent management Star Magic while Dennis, through Ahwel Paz’s DZMM Teleradyo program Showbuzz, gave a message to Jay, “Ang gusto kong sabihin kay Kuya Jay, ‘Kuya Jay, bago ka sana nag-comment ng ganu’n, sana tinawagan mo naman ako o kaya tinanong mo kay Marjorie o kaya mag-text ka sa kung sino man ang malapit kay Julia para malaman kung totoo o hindi.”

It was last Monday, September 21, when Jay Sonza made the said claims which he posted on his Facebook page.

“Congratulations sa aking kapitbahay sa Congressional Village, Bahay Toro, Quezon City. Napatunayan nina Visoy (visayan tisoy) Gerald Anderson at anak nina Dennis Padilla at Marjorie na si Julia Barretto na kapuwa hindi sila baog,” he wrote in his now-deleted post.

The following day, September 22, after Julia and Marjorie cleared up the rumors, Jay posted once again on his Facebook page. He said, “May umamin kasi. Kaya nagalak ako. Kung ganoon po, binabawi ko ang aking masayang pagbati. Happy & excited kasi ako kapag may nabibiyayan ng Buhay. Pasensiya na kung napaaga ang aking Congratulations. Itatabi ko na lang muna iyong regalo ko sa kanila.”

Julia and Gerald worked together on the 2019 movie Between Maybes, and were rumored to be romantically linked to each other.

Julia was also rumored to be the reason for Gerald and Bea Alonzo’s breakup, but the former was quick to dismiss the speculations.