“Julia Barretto hilariously answers a question about her sexiest feature”

Marco Gumabao also addresses speculations his jawline having gone under the knife.

“Queen of flat-chested” Julia Barretto talked about her sexiest physical attribute in a chicken wings mukbang Q&A with Marco Gumabao.

The 23-year-old actress, who has always been proud of her being flat-chested, got asked what she thinks her best physical characteristic is in a new vlog with Marco Gumabao.

READ: ‘Body goals’: Julia Barretto showcases abs in new photo

While she wasn’t given the gift of having big boobs, Julia said she is proud of her butt which she considers as her best feature.

“Well, I think my lips. But, number one my butt. I can’t say boobs, obviously. It’s non-existent. Thank God I have an ass,” she said. She added in jest: “So, butt, lips, neck, collar bone, shoulders, eyes.”

Meanwhile, Marco Gumabao said his best feature is his jawline which he said often gets speculations from the public about having gone under the knife.

READ:Julia Barretto confesses she is in love

“Hindi ko alam na may ganyan talaga ako because I was fat. Promise, before, madaming nagtatanong sa akin kung pinagawa ko ‘yung panga ko. Sabi ko di ko alam kung masasaktan ako or I’ll take it as a compliment na mukhang gawa,” Marco said.

He added: “Guys, I hate it to break it to you, but it’s all-natural. Nakuha lang ‘yan sa gym, sa workout.”

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

Other questions Julia and Marco answered in the vlog include what attracts them the most with another person and what they do when no one’s around.