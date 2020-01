“Julia Barretto, may pahayag sa sumisira sa friendship nila ni Joshua Garcia”

Nilinaw rin ni Joshua Garcia at Julia Barretto na tuloy ang kanilang pagkakaibigan kahit hindi na sila magkasintahan.

“Leave us alone, thank you.”

Ito ang naging pahayag ni Julia Barretto sa isang netizen matapos ang naging viral video niya at ni Joshua sa backstage ng isang event noong naganap na Chinese New Year.

WATCH: Awkward moment between Joshua Garcia, Julia Barretto caught on camera

Ayon kay Julia, nagtapos ng maganda ang relasyon nila ng dating ka-love team at nanatili silang mabuting magkaibigan ni Joshua.

[embedded content]

“That night okay kami, as in okay kami,” sabi ni Joshua. “Ang pangit lang na parang lahat na lang ng galaw namin dalawa may issue may meaning ginagawan nila ng meaning.”

“Pero okay kami ako, personally, okay kami,” dadgdag pa niya.

Nang tanungin tungkol sa kanilang awkward moment sa backstage habang promo ng zombie movie na “Block Z,” sagot lamang ni Julia: “I don’t need to explain that video because I think that I’ve accepted that, of being who I am. Every single day I do, someone has always something to say.”

Dagdag pa ng Star Magic actress, “I do something good, they’ll twist it and turn it into bad intention. I do something not everybody agrees with they’ll punish me and crucify me for it. Whatever choice I make, I will be crucified for it. So I might as well just live my life according to the things that makes me happy and ‘yun na lang.”

Ayon pa kay Julia, labis niyang ikinalukungkot ang pagdungis sa pagkakaibigan nila ni Joshua.

“But you know kung ano ang nakakalungkot talaga is ‘yung hindi naman binababoy. Naging maganda ‘yung samahan namin ni Josh. When we ended, it was smooth it was nice. We remain friends,” aniya.

“For many things happen last year, nadamay lang ang friendship namin but hindi kasi ganun e, whatever people painting our friendships hindi ganun e, we’ve always been okay, he’s always been there for me even last year during all those things,” sabi pa ni Julia.

“We remain the same until this day.”

Pakiusap rin Julia: “So ‘di ba? Stop making a fuss out of so many things and once and for all, stop making Joshua and I fight. We’re not fighting, we’re okay! We are both in a good place in our lives. There’s no reason to fight. We ended nicely, our friendship is nice so just respect that, hindi namin alam kung saan kami lulugar. Okay kami, galit sila. Hindi kami okay, din galit sila.”