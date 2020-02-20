“Julia Barretto on Joshua Garcia and Janella Salvador’s team-up: ‘I’m so happy for the two of them’”

Julia Barretto also says she’s proud of how far Joshua Garcia has come as an actor.

Having witnessed how far Joshua Garcia has come in his career as an actor, Julia Barretto only had nothing but nice words to say to her former onscreen partner and ex-boyfriend.

During the presscon for the upcoming iWant original series I AM U, Barretto shared her thoughts on Garcia’s new endeavors after the two of them decided to part ways.

“I’m very happy for him. I’m very happy that he like as well as me na nakakapag-explore din po siya. Nakakapag-trabaho din po siya with different leading ladies. You know, during the duration of our partnership, that’s what we’d also talk about,” she said.

According to Barretto, even when they were still together, she and Garcia would always talk about their aspirations as individuals.

“We’re very open also with our individual projects kasi nun’ng love team pa po kami nu’n, meron na po kaming individual offers. And we always collaborate and talk about it and be excited for each other,” she added.

The 22-year-old actress also praised Joshua for being a versatile actor, revealing the latter’s desire to do films of various genres.

“Actually, he’s very open about stuff like that. He’s expressed his desire niya, ‘yung hunger niya to do different genres also. Alam naman natin he’s a very malalim na tao, malalim na actor. So ang palagi niyang sinasabi sa akin nu’n was gusto niya makagawa ng mga different genres.

She added: “He also wants to be paired up with different leading ladies. Lalo na nu’ng nag-first solo ako last year with Between Maybes. Sabi niya ‘Sana makagawa na rin ako ng solo — which is happening to him right now. Kaya nga lagi kong sinasabi natutuwa ako sa karera niya. Natutuwa talaga ako.”

When asked about her thoughts on Joshua Garcia’s teamup with one of her closest friends, Janella Salvador, Barretto said she’s happy and proud at the same time for both of them.

“I’m so happy for the two of them. First of all, happy ako kay Josh kasi nakaka-maintain siya sa ganu’ng path. Happy ako kay Janella genuinely kasi you know, dati kasi palagi namin pinag-uusapan ‘yung mga pangarap namin dalawa. ‘Yung mga gusto namin maabot. ‘Yung mga gusto namin ma-experience. ‘Yung mga path namin na gusto naming mapuntahan. So you know, just watching her from afar, being able to do these things, proud ako sa kanya. Pinag-pipray ko din siya,” she said.

While the two of them have gone their separate ways, Julia revealed that she reassured Garcia that she will always be there to cheer for him.

“You know, up to this day, watching him from afar like as I always tell him na ‘I’ll always be your cheerleader. I’ll always be cheering for you from afar. So wherever he is in his career now, I’m really proud of him. Because I’ve seen his growth. And I was able to witness the beginning of it all. I’m very proud,” she stated.

Asked how she feels about their fans feeling sad over their breakup, she said: “Which is natural siguro for people to expect because ‘di ba ‘yun ‘yung normal ‘pag breakup they always think that way. I think we took the different route and we still have respect for each other. And you know, we started off as friends. And we chose to go back to that — which was what was healthy for the both of us.”

Thanking JoshLia fans for showing support for them up until now, she said: “Actually I’m very proud of them. Kasi napaka-mature nila. And napaka-understanding and very respectful sa mga decisions that we both had to make. And until now naman, they support our individual projects. So malalaki ang pasasalamat ko sa kanila.”

While working together again is far from happening anytime soon, Barretto said she hopes to do mature roles with Garcia when the time comes.

“Sana po ‘yung mature na — which I think that’s why we made a decision muna to grow as individuals and as actors. Para, you know, by the time na magka-work kami from the far future or I don’t know, in the future na lang I’ll say. mas mature na kami as individuals. ‘Yung mas iba na ‘yung maibibigay namin at ma-ooffer. And iba na ‘yung magiging dynamic namin ‘pag naging mas mature na kami,” she said.