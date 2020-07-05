“Julia Barretto receives Silver Play Button award from YouTube: ‘I was so excited to receive it’”

Julia Barretto marked a milestone in her YouTube journey after receiving her Silver Play Button award for reaching 100,000 subscribers on the video platform.

“I just got this and I was so excited to receive it yesterday. It felt like my first award, but it is the first award I’m receiving on this platform and I just really want to say thank you to everybody who helped me out on this journey to receiving this award,” she said in her recent vlog titled “My Morning Routine,” wherein he showed her Silver Play Button.

The actress admitted that she is still trying to learn how to navigate the YouTube world but she promised that she will release more vlogs soon.

[embedded content]

“Obviously I’m very new to this platform, it’s not something that I’m used to doing and I’m still trying to get the hang of it. But I just want to say thank you for keeping up with me and I hope that I will be able to provide more videos that can hopefully entertain and help you guys in some way, or inspire you in some way,” she stated.

The actress posted her first vlog in September 2019.

Her first YouTube video was her ABS-CBN Ball experience.

Julia has 362K subscribers as of this writing.