“Julia Barretto reveals why she stopped posting about her private life on Instagram”

This is why Julia Barretto has stopped posting what goes behind the scenes on her Instagram page.

“I don’t want to share so much of my private life and relationships anymore because the less people know, the less they can have an opinion on something.”

These were the words of Julia Barretto on why she decided to stop posting about her private life on Instagram.

In an interview with Richard Juan with the Block Z stars for his latest YouTube vlog, Julia shared that she used to share what goes behind the scenes on social media but this time she learned not to be too open anymore because of her critics.

“Ako kasi I’ve always felt comfortable posting and putting captions that I want and post whenever I want. But in my case bawat galaw ko, as in bawat galaw ko, nakikita talaga eh… So I feel like ako, just recently, natutunan kong i-post ‘yung mga bagay na ‘yung side lang na gusto kong ipakita,” she stated.

The actress added, “Before I used to only post about work, work, work, now lahat ng random photos na kinukunan ko ‘yun na ‘yung pino-post ko. Kasi I realized like ito ‘yung gusto kong i-post, yung random photos ko, ‘yun na ‘yung pino-post ko, iyon lang ‘yung side ko na alam nila.”

Julia has more than 8 million followers on Instagram and one of the most followed celebrities in the Philippines on the social media platform.

When asked how often does she take a break from social media, Julia said it depends on the people that she spends time with.

She relayed. “Honestly ako ang na-realize ko sa akin is ‘yung use of social media ko depends on the people that I’m with so minsan when I enjoy the company so much or with the person I am with, invested ako sa pag-uusap namin, sa conversation namin, or mas nai-enjoy ko ‘yung company niya than social media, hindi ko talaga nagagamit at all. Sometimes I don’t really touch [my phone] at all.”