“Julia Barretto says she’s ‘the happiest I’ve ever been’”

‘Block Z’ star Julia Barretto starts the year on a high note with her recent Instagram post.

After weathering a very controversial year for herself and her family, it looks like Julia Barretto is starting 2020 on a happy note after celebrating the New Year abroad with her family. In her recent Instagram posts, the Block Z actress wrote that she’s the “happiest I’ve ever been” and “It was a year of courage, strength, and most of all, bravery. Life has proven, yet again, that the sun always rises. Feeling really optimistic about 2020.”

