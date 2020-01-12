“Julia Barretto says that Joshua Garcia is her ‘safe place’”

‘Block Z’ stars Julia Barretto and Joshua Garcia share the current status of their friendship.

During the grand presscon for their upcoming zombie movie Block Z, lead stars Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto said they were excited to do the project even before the roles were officially offered to them last year. “Umpisa pa lang excited na talaga ako nung hindi pa pini-pitch, nung sinabi pa lang na gagawa tayo ng zombie movie. Sobrang excited na kami. Tapos nung pinitch na, talagang yun na yun. Sabi nga namin, ‘Sana huwag mapunta sa iba. Sana kami ang gumawa,’” Joshua recalled.

Julia said after doing numerous projects with her former love team partner, she felt Block Z was the next step in their acting resume. “We were very excited. Sa ilang years namin nag-work together, we did a lot of rom-coms, we did a lot of rom-drama. So this as a different experience for us. Parang naging challenging siya sa amin. Of course there’s a love angle so the challenge there was paano namin aatakihin ang ibang atake, ibang angle, ibang klaseng lalim. It’s edgier, it’s more sacrificial. The love in the movie is more sacrificial,” she revealed.

After admitting their choice to just remain friends last year, the Block Z stars said they are doing okay. “We’re okay. Thank you for asking and that’s one of the things na I’m super grateful for, that we were able to protect and make sure that the friendship will stay and will remain. And tama siya, when I first saw him also, it felt familiar kumbaga. It’s a familiar place, it’s a comfortable place, a safe place,” she explained.

Usually the quieter of the two, Joshua said he missed seeing his Block Z co-star. “Okay naman kami. Okay kami. Actually nung nakita ko siya, personally na-miss ko din siya. Kasi siyempre ang tagal naming hindi nagkasama. Na-busy siya, na-busy ako,” he added.