“Julia Barretto shares new perspective on love amid pandemic: ‘Masaya mag-love'”

Julia Barretto shares her life realizations amid the global pandemic.

With the current health crisis that has shaken the world, Julia Barretto remarked that it made her gain a new perspective in life.

“Siguro for me nagbago ang perspective ko sa maraming bagay, like the moments na sana we didn’t take for granted kasi it’s easy for us to see our friends, see our families, go out and work, like normal,” she said in an interview on Magadang Buhay .

She added that she realized that we need to learn to choose our battles.

“Siguro rin pinipili kung ano ang pino-problema sa life. May mga bigger problems pala na [haharapin] pa natin in the future. Iba eh. Nakakaiba lang siya ng perspective so mas pinapahalagahan ang mas malalaki na bagay sa life,” she remarked.

Meanwhile, when asked about her new perspective on love amid the pandemic, she replied, “Masarap mag-love, pwede ba ‘yun? Masaya mag-love. Masaya talaga. I think it’s the best time to really spread love, spread positivity and to make good relationships because I think in times of crisis like these parang kumakapit tayo talaga sa isa’t isa. Kailangan nagbi-build tayo ng stronger bond para to keep us sane lang,” she stated.

It can be recalled that Julia posted about a certain “loved one” whom she spent her birthday with alongside her family this year. The said post created a lot of buzz online.

On Magadang Buhay last March, Julia shared her thoughts on the said controversial post.

“Siguro nanggagaling ako sa place na alam naman natin na bawat kibot, bawat kembot ko palagi may nasasabi ang tao. I think now, I’m freeing myself. Like what I said sa post ko nga na you know I’m free to say whatever I want to say, I’m free to feel whatever I want to feel, I’m free to act upon anything and of course most importantly, I’m free to love anyone who I love and anyone who makes me happy,” she said