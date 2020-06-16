“Julia Barretto shows off cooking skills while in quarantine”

With a lot of people still quarantined in their own homes, most have found ways to keep themselves busy by experimenting on new stuff that eventually led to discovering newfound hobbies — and one of them is Julia Barretto.

On Instagram, Julia shared photos and videos of some of the food she learned to make over the lockdown period including a variety of pasta, pizza, and sweet treats like donuts and cookies.

See the photo below:

In a separate post, the actress showed her followers how make a post-workout drink to keep her healthy and hydrated. Among the ingredients she used were celery, lemon, and apples.

This isn’t the first time Julia started cooking sumptuous meals as she also prepared Rigatoni pasta, cheeseburgers with onion toppings, beef broccoli, and orange chicken last April,

See what other kinds of food Julia learned how to make over the lockdown period in the photos below:

Meanwhile, her mom Marjorie, in a vlog posted last May, praised her for her cooking — saying she is indeed good in the kitchen.

Watch Julia and her mom cook fresh tomato pasta (with tons of garlic) in the video below:

[embedded content]