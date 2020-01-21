“Julia Barretto talks about working on ‘Block Z’: ‘Matagal ko ng pinangarap yung ganung klaseng eksena’”

‘Block Z’ star Julia Barretto says she has always wanted to work with director Mikhail Red.

With her zombie-themed film Block Z finally set for release later this month, Julia Barretto admits she had a lot of memorable moments on the set of the action horror film. “Ang daming best part sa film but one of them siguro is being able to work with direk Mikhail (Red). It’s actually Joshua (Garcia) who introduced me to direk Mik and he always said good things about him and told me good things about his work. When they called us for pitching for the zombie film, I couldn’t be more excited kasi first off, it’s an action film. It’s the first action that I’ve ever done. Second, because it’s the first large scale zombie movie in the Philippines and third, because I get to work with all these amazing actors that have become my really good friends. There’s so many good things about doing this movie,” she shared.

In the film, Julia plays a medical student named Princess Joy who has to band together with her blockmates in order to survive and fight off zombies after they get trapped inside their campus during an outbreak. “There was a lot of running, a lot of screaming, a lot of fighting, a lot of stunts so everybody was challenged. It was an action film,” she said.

The Block Z star said she enjoyed killing off the undead onscreen. “Oh it was (enjoyable). Matagal ko ng pinangarap yung ganung klaseng eksena. We shot that whole scene from morning until midnight. I think I can speak for all the girls when I say we all have that Angelina Jolie moment na pinapangarap na magawang eksena. So it was fulfilling and I had the support of everybody in the film so nakaka-encourage siya. Pinag-workout talaga ako ni direk Mik,” she said.