“Julia Barretto unfollows Joshua Garcia, Janella Salvador on Instagram”

Is something up between Julia Barretto and love team Joshua Garcia and Janella Salvador?

This was the enthusiastic question among fans of the three after noticing that Julia have unfollowed the onscreen pair on Instagram.

Both Joshua and Janella, however, continue to follow the actress on the image-sharing platform.

This intriguing news comes just days after Julia and Joshua assured the media that they are “okay” when asked whether there’s any lingering awkwardness between them from their breakup, as they embark on the promo tour of their latest film, “Block Z”, together.

“Noong nakita ko siya, parang na-miss ko din siya,” Joshua was quoted as saying. “Kasi siyempre ang tagal namin hindi nagkasama — na-busy siya, na-busy ako.”

For her part, Julia had said: “That’s one of the things that I’m super grateful for, is that we were able to protect and make sure that the friendship will stay and remain.

“Tama siya (Joshua). When I first saw him, it felt familiar. … It’s a familiar place, a comfortable place, a safe place.”

Noticeably, Joshua also posted a photo of him with Janella, who plays his love interest in the top-rating series “ The Killer Bride ” and is a known long-time friend of Julia, on his Instagram page last Sunday, captioned, “I am lucky to have a friend like you.”

Meanwhile, neither Julia nor Joshua and Janella have yet to address the fresh rumors involving them as of this writing.