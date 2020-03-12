“Julia Barretto’s birthday post sparks rumors of new romance”

“A dinner for 10, my family and a loved one.”

This was the caption of Julia Barretto in her latest Instagram post that had her fans and followers wondering whether or not she’s dating again.

The actress was describing how she “decided to do things differently” for the celebration of her 23rd birthday last Tuesday, March 10. Instead of throwing a big party as she used to do every year, she opted to host an intimate dinner for 10, consisting of her family and what netizens could only guess as a newfound romantic interest.

Julia was previously in a relationship with her former onscreen partner Joshua Garcia, with whom she parted ways in mid-2019.

She was then romantically linked to her Between Maybes leading man Gerald Anderson. The two, however, denied having romantic ties, amid the controversy surrounding the actor’s high-profile breakup with fellow Star Magic artist Bea Alonzo.