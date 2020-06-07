“Julia Clarete recounts life in Malaysia after leaving showbiz”

Julia Clarete shared she became a full-time mom while she was in Malaysia.

Julia Clarete took a trip down memory lane and shared how she felt when she left show business to live in Malaysia and eventually tied the knot there.

“The first thing I did was just constantly pray kasi by then, you get peace of mind. You really just ask for guidance from God kung ano ba talaga ang gusto niya for you,” she said in an interview with Toni Gonzaga in the online show I Feel U.

The singer-host shared that her decision to move to another country was fueled by her desire to try something new.

She shared, “Parang I wanted to try something that was good. Something new, something good. What is it like to live in a different country? I was a different person.”

She further relayed that she was a full-time mom while she was living in another country.

“There were a lot of challenges pero it was really fun. When I had Seb, I was really the working mom. And then when Seb and I moved to Malaysia na, nagulat ‘yung anak ko kasi sabi niya, ‘You’re just my mom now,’” she stated.

Julia returned to the Philippines in 2018.