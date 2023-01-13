Julia Garner, Selena Gomez and Emma D’arcy Shine in De Beers Jewellers at the 2023 Golden Globe AwardsDeBeers-combine-12-Jan.jpg

LOS ANGELES, US – Media OutReach – 13 January 2023 – De Beers Jewellers natural and responsibly sourced diamonds dazzled on nominees and actresses Julia Garner, Selena Gomez and Emma D’Arcy at the 80th Golden Globe Awards held at the The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Julia Garner, double nominee and winner for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical – Comedy or Drama TV Series, radiated natural elegance in classic diamond designs including a statement Swan Lake High Jewellery diamond necklace and mismatched delicate diamond earrings.

Selena Gomez, nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series – Musical Or Comedy, opted for sweeping Aden High Jewellery diamond drop earrings, Volute High Jewellery and Adonis Rose High Jewellery pear-shaped diamond rings.

Emma D’Arcy, nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series – Drama, shined in Enchanted Lotus High Jewellery cocktail ring and Aura High Jewellery yellow diamond earrings.

#DeBeers #DeBeersHK #naturaldiamonds

