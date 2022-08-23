Julia Jacklin Announces East Coast ‘Pre Pleasure’ Headline Shows

Julia Jacklin has announced a trio of Australian headline shows in honour of her forthcoming album, Pre Pleasure.

The beloved Melbourne-via-Blue Mountains troubadour will be performing her first Australian shows with her full band since the pandemic, taking in theatre venues in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne in February of next year.

WATCH: Julia Jacklin – ‘Be Careful With Yourself’ (Official Visualiser)

[embedded content]

The tour announcement follows in the footsteps of the latest single from Jacklin’s forthcoming third studio LP, dubbed ‘Be Careful With Yourself’ (listen above). The slow-burning indie jam about the fear of losing true love showcases the artist’s knack for poignant lyrics and authentic storytelling.

Set to appear on the Pre Pleasure LP when it arrives in full this Friday, 26th August, ‘Be Careful With Yourself’ follows the previously-released singles ‘Love, Try Not To Let Go’, ‘I Was Neon’ and ‘Lydia Wears A Cross’.

Catch all the dates and details for Julia Jacklin’s Pre Pleasure headline tour dates below.

Julia Jacklin – Pre Pleasure National Tour 2023

Saturday, 25th February – ​Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW – Tickets

Sunday, 26th February – Tivoli Theatre, Brisbane, QLD (18+) – Tickets

Tuesday, 28th February – ​Forum Theatre, Melbourne, VIC (​18+) – Tickets

Frontier pre-sale starts Thursday, 25th August (1pm local time). General Public tickets on sale from Monday, 29th August (1pm local time) here.

