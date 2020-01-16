“Julia Montes confirmed to make a showbiz comeback this 2020”

Julia Montes already has projects lined up for her this year.

Fans will finally get to see Julia Montes on television after the actress went on a hiatus from showbiz for more than a year.

In a photo shared via Instagram, Cornerstone Entertainment head Erickson Raymundo announced that Julia already has projects lined up for her this year — calling 2020 a “busy” year for the 24-year-old Kapamilya celebrity.

“Welcome back @montesjulia08 ! 2020 will be a busy year for you and I can’t wait to share all the projects lined up for you. Exciting months ahead,” he wrote.

Dubbed the Daytime Drama Queen, the actress flew to Germany to spend time with her biological father last year.

Reports about Julia flying out-of-the-country for being pregnant circulated online after she left showbiz. But her talent agency, Cornerstone Entertainment, has since denied the rumors.

In October 2019, she returned to the Philippines.

