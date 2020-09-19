“Julia Montes goes back to school amid pandemic”

Julia Montes has gone back to school, the actress announced on her Instagram page on Friday evening, September 18.

Despite the extended community quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, Julia shared that she recently decided to enroll at Southville International School and Colleges, the same school her fellow Kapamilya stars Jodi Sta. Maria, Liza Soberano, and Enrique Gil are studying in.

“Here’s to a new journey FROM HOME!” said Julia in the caption. “I am glad to be part of Southville International School and Colleges as I officially go back to school. This is how I turn a crisis into an opportunity, doing things I’ve always wanted now that I have the luxury of time.”

The 24/7 star, however, did not specify which program she enrolled in.

Julia, 25, is a graduate of a culinary school.

It was in 2015 when she finished her culinary course from the Center of Culinary Arts Manila, whose graduates include her fellow actresses Bea Alonzo and Yam Concepcion.

Prior to the lockdown due to the pandemic, it was already announced that Julia will star in a new series, Burado, with Nadine Lustre. However, the project was officially cancelled in August due to prevailing COVID-19 restrictions.