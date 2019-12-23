“Julia Montes reacts to Coco Martin’s female alter ego Paloma”
Julia Montes has been helping Coco Martin in promoting his MMFF entry ‘3Pol Trobol: Huli Ka Balbon.’
Coco Martin surprised the public last December 22 after appearing as Paloma, his female alter ego in FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano that is also featured in his movie 3Pol Trobol: Huli Ka Balbon.
Another celebrity who reacted to Paloma’s look is Julia Montes, who has been romantically linked with the actor since their tandem in the 2012 TV series Walang Hanggan.
“Move over girls… PALOMA is here,” she wrote.
Julia also told her online followers that Coco has a lot of surprises in his film, which is one of the official entries to this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).
“This December 25 marami pang pasabog si Coco,” she said.
Ai Ai delas Alas and Jennylyn Mercado also topbill the movie, which was produced and directed by Coco himself.