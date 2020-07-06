“Julia Montes reunites with ‘Doble Kara’ co-stars”

Actress Julia Montes was reunited with her co-stars in the afternoon series “Doble Kara.”

On Instagram over the weekend, the Kapamilya star posted photos of their virtual reunion via the video conferencing platform Zoom.

“Night cap,” she wrote in the caption.

Those who joined the mini-reunion were Sam Milby, Rayver Cruz, Edgar Allan Guzman, Ella Cruz, and Jacqui Leus.

Julia got her first title role in “Doble Kara,” where she played the twin roles of Sarah and Kara.

Under the direction of Jon Villarin and Manny Palo, the top-rating afternoon series, which made its debut on August 24, 2015, tells the story twin sisters who grew up in a poor but happy family.

However, when Kara was diagnosed with leukemia, their mother (Mylene Dizon) was forced to give her up to her biological father (Allen Dizon), who is married to another woman.

Other cast members include Ariel Rivera, Carmina Villaroel, John Lapus, and Maxene Magalona.

For her role as Sarah and Kara, Julia received a Best Actress Award at the 14th Gawad Tanglaw Awards in 2016, as well as a nomination in the Best Dramatic Actress category at 30th PMPC Star Awards for Television in the same year.

Following the success of “Doble Kara”, she went on to star in the action-drama series “Asintado”, which marked her last project before taking a hiatus from showbiz last year.

She eventually flew to Germany to spend time with his biological father, Martin Schnittka. At the time, rumors surfaced that the actress was staying away from the limelight allegedly because she was pregnant.

However, Cornerstone Entertainment, her talent management agency, denied these rumors.

READ: Back in Manila? Julia Montes reportedly spotted at a supermarket in San Juan

In February, Julia made her comeback via the weekly action-drama series “24/7.”

The show was among the ABS-CBN programs that halted production in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Its return was further held off with the government shutdown of ABS-CBN’s broadcast operations in May, on account of its lapsed franchise.

Prior to lockdown due to COVID-19, it was already announced that Julia will star in a new primetime series, “Burado”, with Nadine Lustre.

The action-packed show will also star Paulo Avelino, Zanjoe Marudo, and Thai actor Denkhun Ngamnet.