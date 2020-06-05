“Julia Montes shows support for Coco Martin’s ‘Ang Probinsyano’ comeback”

‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano’ will be available for television viewing on SKY, Cablelink, G Sat, and most member-cable operators of the Philippine Cable Television Association (PCTA) nationwide.

Julia Montes showed her support for Coco Martin following the announcement that FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano is set to make a TV comeback.

On her Instagram page, Julia posted the poster of the show.

“Babalik na s’ya!” Julia wrote in the caption.

Both stars have been romantically linked to each other.

Ang Probinsyano, alongside other popular shows of ABS-CBN including A Soldier’s Heart, Love Thy Woman, and The Voice Teens, will be available for television viewing again via Kapamilya Channel on SKY, Cablelink, G Sat, and most member-cable operators of the Philippine Cable Television Association (PCTA) nationwide.

Coco Martin’s hit series will have a ten-episode recap before the new episodes will be released.