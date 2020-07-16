Julia Stone Returns With New, St. Vincent-Produced Single ‘Break’

Julia Stone has marked her return after eight years with new solo single ‘Break’. It’s a sharp turn away from the folk stylings of her last studio album, 2012’s By the Horns.

Instead, ‘Break’, produced by Annie Clark (aka St. Vincent) along with Thomas Bartlett is a swirling, brashly euphoric pop gem adorned with metallic synths and horns. It’s a star-studded affair, also featuring contributions from Stella Mozgawa of Warpaint and The National’s Bryce Dessner.

“I was so floored by ‘Break’,” commented Clark. “The feel, the vibe, it’s catchy but weird – like ‘You Can Call Me Al’ through the looking glass.”

Lyrically, the track about is about the thrilling headrush of new love. “It’s when you first meet somebody, and you have that connection, and your chemicals go crazy,” explains Stone.

“It’s about enjoying that first moment, without considering what comes next.”

‘Break’ arrives alongside a striking music video by director Jessie Hill, shot last November. Choreographed by Andrew Winghart that sees Stone and a collective of dancers in Mexico City moving in synchronised formations throughout the streets.

While it’s the first new solo material we’ve heard from Stone in some time, she’s kept fairly busy between now and By the Horns. She’s released two albums with brother Angus – a self-titled record in 2014 and Snow in 2017. Earlier this year, Stone curated Songs for Australia, a compilation album to benefit bushfire relief efforts that saw the likes of Kurt Vile, The National, Paul Kelly and Stone herself perform covers of Australian classics.

Check out the video for ‘Break’ below.

