Julia Stone Reveals New Single ‘Dance’, Announces New Album

Julia Stone has shared a brand new single this morning. ‘Dance’ is this broody and dramatic slow burner of a song and it’s super fun.

The new single comes with a video too. It’s this cinematic story that shows all the excitement and nervousness of a first date, as the pair prepare in their respective homes.

The video sees them finally meet on the streets of New York where they dance together — it’s super wholesome. Catch it down below.

Directed by Jessie Hill, the clip stars actors Susan Sarandon and Danny Glover. On it, Hill says, “Particularly in this moment, I wanted to make a memorable video with a whimsical message about love…”

“A story reflecting the times, where more than ever we need to come together and connect,” said Hill.

“I also wanted to explore an oft-neglected demographic and reframe the way we look at age.”

Julia Stone says the song generally is about those silent messages people send each other.

“When words are ineffective to communicate to those you love or are just unnecessary in a moment of deep connection,” said Stone.

‘Dance’ marks the beginning of a new album too. Sixty Summers is the name of Julia Stone’s next album, arriving Friday, 19th February.

Watch the video for ‘Dance’ and catch the tracklisting for Sixty Summers below.

It’s out Friday, 19th February pre-order here.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

