Julia Stone, The National, Dope Lemon & More Cover Songs By Your Fave Aussies On New Bushfire Relief Charity Album

Sweet angel Julia Stone has announced the compact disc version of Fire Fight Australia, with an all-star charity album on the way to raise funds for the bushfire crisis.

Dubbed Songs For Australia, the blockbuster compilation features a host of Jules’ famous m8s covering some absolute Straya’n classics.

We’re talking The National taking on INXS’s ‘Never Tear Us Apart’, Kurt Vile doing Nick Cave’s ‘Stranger Than Kindness’, Sam Amidon having a crack at Gang Of Youths’ ‘Let Me Down Easy’, Damien Rice delivering SIA’s ‘Chandelier’, Martha Wainwright doing a rendition of Nick Cave’s ‘The Ship Song’, Paul Kelly offered his cover of Archie Roach’s ‘Native Born’, Dan Sultan doing Nick Cave’s ‘Into My Arms’, Julia’s bro Angus’s Dope Lemon covering The Go-Betweens’ ‘Streets Of Your Town’, the woman herself trying her hand at Midnight Oil’s ‘Beds Are Burning’ and more.

“I couldn’t believe the responses I was getting,” Stone says of the reaction to her initial idea for the album. “I received the most heart-warming replies from the biggest, busiest artists in the world.

“Most of these artists have toured here, have family here, friends here, have lived here or spent time here. Everyone has such great memories of this country and to see it in flames was breaking everyone’s hearts. I often got the response that people were so happy to be offered the opportunity to do something. Everyone feels helpless in times like this.”

All funds raised from sales of the LP will be distributed amongst a number of charities including The Firesticks Alliance Indigenous Corporation, Landcare Australia, SEED, Emergency Leaders for Climate Action, WildArk and the NSW RFS.

Songs For Australia is available to pre-order now, with exclusive limited edition bundle options also available including personalised vinyl artwork, tote bags, T-shirts and more.

The songs will then be digitally released Thursday 5th March, with the album released on vinyl and CD in June.

Listen to the first cut, Julia Stone’s cover of Midnight Oil’s ‘Beds Are Burning’ — and check out other ways you can donate to help the cause — below.

[embedded content]

