Juliana Segovia Called Rowena Guanzon “Pangit” on Facebook

Juliana Segovia Goes Viral After Calling Rowena Guanzon “Pangit”

Comedian Juliana Parizcova Segovia elicits reactions online after posting on her Facebook account calling Rowena Guanzon “pangit”.

It appears that Rep. Rowena Guanzon’s P3PWD Party rival for the title of “Queen of Bardagulan” has joined Facebook. Another day, another bardagulan, but this time Juliana Parizcova Segovia, the overall winner of the “Miss Q&A” part of the noontime program “It’s Showtime.”

The comedian criticized Guanzon in an artcard that was posted on Facebook. “Alam mo kung bakit ZEROWENA ka?… kasi PANGIT KA,” Juliana said in her Facebook post on Wednesday, July 13.

Guanzon responded to her tirade as a result. Additionally, the previous Comelec Commissioner posted a picture of Juliana’s remark. “Kung yan ang basehan ng mukha ng pagiging maganda, mas ok na ata maging pangit” she captioned.

Guanzon’s statement was instantly met with a response from Juliana because she was not going to lose. “Wala naman akong sinabing MAGANDA ako, sinabi ko lang PANGIT ka. Kilala ng Pangit ang Pangit, Kaya maniwala ka.”

Guanzon, in contrast, has not yet responded to Juliana’s most recent post. However, it seems that Juliana’s post in which she referred to herself as “pangit” had been reported.

However, this is not the first time Guanzon and another user have heated online discussions. Guanzon starts a debate about Darryl Yap’s abilities as a director. In fact, he allegedly fought with Ruffa Gutierrez and Annabelle Rama just this week.

