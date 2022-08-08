Julius Babao Air Dismay to a Restaurant over ‘Weird’ Pizza

Julius Babao Dismayed by the ‘Weird’ Pizza He Ordered

Veteran broadcaster Julius Babao air his disappointment to a restaurant due to the weird pizza he allegedly ordered.

The Filipino radio commentator was unimpressed by his strange pizza from a famous pizza company. He posted a video on Facebook in which he discovered that the pizza that had been brought contained plastic.

The journalist described what he claimed to be his craziest experience in the video that was posted to his Facebook account when he discovered that the pizza he was about to eat included plastic. He said that when he was slicing them, he noticed the plastic.

“Guys, dumating na ‘yung order namin na pizza from Shakey’s. Itong the weirdest experience namin, guys ‘no. Pinatungan ng cheese, ito o. Kaya pala ang hirap, kako, inii-slice ko kanina siya. Sabi ko, ‘Parang may plastic?’ So nung inangat ko ngayon guys, may plastic sa loob, see?” said Julius when he lifted the pizza to reveal the supposed plastic.

He added, “May plastic, tapos ‘yung dough nasa ilalim, sa ibabaw, pinatong nila yung cheese dun sa plastic.”

He emphasized how fortunate it was that the cheese did not melt into the plastic. The 55-year-old broadcaster then addressed the strange items in the restaurant’s product by calling out the said restaurant.

“Buti hindi natunaw ‘yung plastic, hindi sumama dun sa cheese kundi nakain namin ‘yung cheese tsaka yung plastic. Nako, ano ba yan, Shakey’s. Anong nangyayari sa into?

Julius Babao’s Facebook post quickly gained popularity and received a range of responses from online users. Shakey’s hasn’t yet released an official remark on the subject.

