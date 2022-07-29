This is the July 2022 Environmental Planner Board Exam Result Top 10 Passers

This is the July 2022 Environmental Planner Board Exam Result top 10 passers as released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

The board exam results including the list of passers, top 10 passers, top performing and performance of schools, and other announcements related to this will be posted on this website once PRC will release it.

Professional Regulation Commission conducted the Environmental Planner Board Exam Result on July 26-27, 2022 at testing centers in NCR, Baguio, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legaspi, Lucena, Pagadian, and Tacloban.

PRC Board of Environmental Planning Chairman Josefina M. Ramos and members Lirio T. Abuyuan and Dolores A. Endriga administered the board examinations.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS

Here are the top 10 passers:

Updating …

EXAM COVERAGE:

Environmental Planning Processes, Techniques and Strategies

History, Concepts, Theories and Principles of Environmental Planning

Environmental Plan Implementation, Legal Aspects and Administration

RELEASE DATE

Professional Regulation Commission is expected to release the Environmental Planner board exam result within 3-5 working days after the last day of the examination.

REMINDER

The exam result may be released by the Professional Regulation Commission earlier or later than the target date without prior notice.

Aspiring environmental planners can visit the official website of the Professional Regulation Commission and use the verification page for the results of the board examination passing rate.

Examinees will be required to provide their full name, birthdate, application number, exam name, and date of examination.