Jumbo Ramen Bowls Assemble at 7-Eleven!image-1.jpeg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 31 August 2022 – Calling all Disney fans! 7-Eleven is exclusively teaming up with Disney and three of its fan-favourite franchises – Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars! We’re bringing together 23 of your best-loved characters including Mickey & Minnie, Donald Duck, Winnie the Pooh, Chip n’ Dale, Buzz Lightyear, Alien, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Darth Vader and more in a series of eight unmissable, great quality Jumbo Ramen Bowls. Perfect for enjoying your noodles in! What’s more, you can create your own Ramen Bowl Set for One with two extra items also being launched – the Natural Wooden Tray and Spoon & Sauce Dish Set. All three items are available at 7-Eleven from 31 August (7am). If you’re a fan of all things Disney, hurry down to 7-Eleven and start collecting today!

Enjoy your noodles with the Disney Jumbo Ramen Bowl collection featuring 23 fan-favourite characters

The complete collection of eight Jumbo Ramen Bowls feature 23 beloved characters from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars. Each ceramic bowl holds approximately 620ml, can withstand temperatures from 0–100°C and is ideal for serving up your favourite noodle or rice dishes in! Each of the eight bowls are decorated with different characters in a variety of colours and styles. The Jumbo Ramen Bowl also comes with a pair of chopsticks and a handy lid that doubles as a plate that you can use for side dishes such as tempura or seaweed. The lid also has a compartment to put sauce and seasonings in as well as a small handle decorated with different character icons which ups the cuteness factor!

The chopsticks that come with the Jumbo Ramen Bowl are approximately 19cm long so suitable for both kids and adults. And they’re decorated with a variety of characters to add fun to every meal! You can also rest them in the thoughtfully designed slot in the lid when you’re not using them!

Create your own Ramen Bowl Set with the Natural Wooden Tray and Spoon & Sauce Dish Set

The Natural Wooden Tray, made from rubber wood, is durable and smooth to the touch. The trays are engraved with four popular characters – Donald Duck, Winnie the Pooh, Alien or Spider-Man – and have an all-natural look which is uniquely special! Simple and stylish, the tray will complement your kitchenware perfectly and can be used to serve up snacks, cakes and pastries. Place your Jumbo Ramen Bowl on the tray and treat yourself to an even more special dining experience! The Natural Wooden Tray meets EU and US FDA requirements and is food safe so kids and adults can use it worry free!

The eight Spoon & Sauce Dish Sets feature a different character to go with each of the Jumbo Ramen Bowl designs. The sauce dish is perfect to hold your soy sauce and seasonings. You can even put Japanese pickles and condiments in them just like at an authentic izakaya! The ceramic spoon will also help you savour each and every bite!

For the first time ever, mix and match your own set! Exclusively for yuu Members!

For the first time ever, 7-Eleven is launching a Mix & Match Set where you choose your favourite designs, exclusively for yuu Members! From 31 August (12 noon), you can select from the complete collection of 8 designs and redeem your very own set of 4 Jumbo Ramen Bowls with 88,000 yuu Points. Mix and match up to 4 designs (designs can be repeated). Only 200 sets are available. There’s no need to collect stamps. Just use your Points to select your favourite designs or get your hands on the complete collection! Limited quantity, while stocks last.

Jumbo Ramen Bowl Redemption Details:

From 31 August (7am) to 11 October 2022, customers will receive one stamp upon a $20* purchase and one more stamp for every additional $10 purchase at a 7-Eleven store*. From 31 August (7am) to 14 October 2022 (6 weeks and 3 days in total), customers can redeem 2 Jumbo Ramen Bowls randomly with 12 stamps plus $84 or 1 Jumbo Ramen Bowl randomly with 8 stamps plus $48.

From 31 August (7am) to 11 October 2022, yuu Members can redeem 1 Jumbo Ramen Bowl randomly with 8,800 yuu Points plus $10. Item Redemption period in store: 31 August (7am) to 14 October 2022 (6 weeks and 3 days in total).

yuu Member Exclusive Mix & Match Set Pre-order Details:

yuu Members can choose 4 Jumbo Ramen Bowl designs to create their own set with 88,000 yuu Points. Only 200 sets are available. Pre-order period: 31 August (12 noon) to 13 September 2022 (2 weeks in total). Pick-up period: 28 September (7am) to 4 October 2022. Limited quantity, while stocks last.

Natural Wooden Tray Redemption Details

From 31 August (7am) to 14 October 2022, you can redeem one Natural Wooden Tray with any purchase# plus $99. Limited quantity, while stocks last. Reservation of items is not possible.

Spoon & Sauce Dish Set Redemption Details

From 31 August (7am) to 14 October 2022, you can redeem one Spoon & Sauce Dish Set with any purchase# plus $28. Limited quantity, while stocks last. Reservation of items is not possible.

#Excluding the purchase of pre-order items, yuu Member pre-order/reserve items, cigarettes, milk powder, online game cards, collectible programme redemption items, mobile prepaid sim/mobile sim cards/value-added coupons, Octopus cards/products, Macau Pass cards/products, gift cards, prepaid cards, admission tickets/tickets/stamps, and plastic shopping bag charges. Also excluding payment for the following services including but not limited to: Octopus last 10 transactions printout, prepayment, Pin-On-Receipt, bill payment, donation, top up (including but not limited to Octopus, Alipay, WeChat, Tap & Go, TNG, Macau Pass, May and other e-wallets), fax & photocopying, mobile phone charging services, parcel pick-up and return, locker services, parking fee payment, Inspiration Lake activities, self-service laundry etc. For more details, please visit our website.

* Transactions at Inspiration Lake Recreation Centre, Team Disney, Hong Kong Disney Resort stores and Hong Kong Disney Resort Food Kiosk are excluded.

All prices listed are in Hong Kong dollars at Hong Kong stores and in Macanese Patacas at Macau stores.

Product images are for reference only. Terms and conditions apply.

All matters and disputes are subject to the final decision of 7-Eleven.

