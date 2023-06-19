June 19-25 a ‘week of mourning’ in San Juan City after vice mayor’s death

MANILA, Philippines — The city government of San Juan on Monday declared June 19 to 25 a week of mourning, following the death of Vice Mayor Warren Villa.

Under Mayor Francis Zamora’s Executive Order No. 151, all Philippine National Flags within San Juan’s territorial jurisdiction will be flown at half-mast (lowering the flag to one-half the distance) from June 19 to 23.

Meanwhile, all government events and celebrations set within the entire week of mourning will also be suspended.

“Vice Mayor Villa’s commitment to public service, tireless efforts, and unwavering dedication to the City of San Juan have left an indelible mark on our community, and his loss is deeply felt by all those who had the privilege of knowing him,” the order read.

“In recognition of Vice Mayor Villa’s significant contributions to the City of San Juan and his unwavering commitment to improving the lives of its residents, it is fitting to honor his memory by declaring a period of mourning throughout the city,” it added.

Villa died on Sunday evening, with the exact cause of death yet to be disclosed.

His family earlier announced that they will release details of Villa’s wake as soon as it is arranged and finalized.

