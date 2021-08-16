June OFW remittances highest in 6 months

Money sent home by overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) increased by 7.3 percent in June, boosting the year-to-date total, data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) showed.

In a statement on Monday, the BSP said personnal remittances from overseas Filipinos went up to $2.9 billion during the month, up from the $2.6 billion in May and the $2.7 billion recorded in June last year.

It was also the highest recorded since the $3.2 billion in December last year.

The BSP said the increase in personnal remittances during the month was due to the remittances sent by land-based workers with work contracts of one year or more, which grew by 7.1 percent to $2.3 billion from $2.1 billion last year.

The increase was also due to the remittances sent by sea-and land-based workers with work contracts of less than one year, which increased by 6.4 percent to $548 million from $515 million a year ago.

The new figure brought the year-to-date tally to $16.6 billion, higher by 6.7 percent than the $15.5 billion in the first half of 2020.

Cash remittances also rose by 7 percent to $2.6 billion in June from $2.4 billion last year.



“Cash remittances expanded, following the increase in receipts from land-based workers by 7.1 percent (to $2.136 billion from $1.994 billion) and sea-based workers by 6.5 percent (to $502 million from $472 million),” said the BSP.

Year-to-date, cash remittances went up by 6.4 percent to $14.91 billion from $14.01 billion a year ago.

The BSP said cash remittances during the period mostly came from the United States, Malaysia and South Korea.

In terms of country sources, the US registered the highest share of overall remittances at 40.1 percent in the first six months of 2021, followed by Singapore, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, South Korea, Qatar and Taiwan.

“The combined remittances from these top ten countries accounted for 78.4 percent of total cash remittances,” said the BSP.