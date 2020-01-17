“Jung Yong Hwa Manila concert postponed”

Korean singer Jung Yong Hwa has postponed his scheduled concert in Manila amid the ongoing eruption of Taal Volcano.

On Monday, local events promoters Applewood Creative and Ovation Productions released a joint statement saying Jung’s “Still 622” concert, which was supposed to take place on March 6, has been temporarily postponed due to the ongoing tumult at Taal volcano.

“We pray for all Filipinos who have been affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano. … We would like to express our sincere apologies to all fans who have been looking forward to Jung Yong Hwa’s concert,” the promoters said in the statement.

Ticket holders are advised to contact SM Tickets for refunds and other inquiries.

Earlier this week, Philippine authorities have urged a “total evacuation” of nearly a million people near Manila, as Taal Volcano belched an ash cloud about 14 kilometers high over the weekend, pushing the alert level to four and promting warnings of a possible “explosive eruption”.