“Jungkook, V, Jimin, among most searched K-Pop idols on Google in 2020”

Jungkook of BTS is the most searched K-Pop idol worldwide on Google in 2020.

According to a list released by Google, Jungkook had a search index of 750.00 this year.

He is the most searched K-Pop idol in countries like the United States, Australia, France, Brazil, Singapore, among others.

The top related query about Jungkook is his song “Still With You,” his first solo song which he released in June 2020.

Meanwhile, landing the second spot is another member of BTS, V, with a search index of 690.91. He is followed by BTS’s Jimin (3rd, 512.50 Search Index), BTS’s Suga (4th, 400.00 Search Index), and Lisa of BLACKPINK (5th, 388.89 Search Index).

READ: K-Pop superstars BTS set to launch a new reality show

BTS popularity surged massively this year with the different milestones they achieved.

The group made history as the first K-Pop group to score a number one single on the Billboard Hot 100 with their song “Dynamite.” They also bagged a Grammy nomination for pop duo/group performance.

BTS was also hailed as Entertainer of the Year by Time Magazine.