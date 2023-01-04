Juniper Networks Named a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure for Third Consecutive Year, Positioned Furthest in Completeness of Vision and Highest for Ability to Execute

Juniper’s full stack portfolio of AI-driven wired, wireless, location, security and SD-WAN continues to gain momentum with premier industry distinctions and exceptional customer traction

HONG KONG, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that the company was named a Leader by Gartner, Inc. in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure for the third year in a row. In this new Magic Quadrant, Juniper was positioned, for the second year straight, furthest in “Completeness of Vision,” which evaluates vendors on their ability to convincingly articulate current and future market strategy, innovation and product strategy. In addition, Juniper was positioned highest again for “Ability to Execute,” which evaluates vendors on their product/service, market responsiveness and customer experience.

“We believe this latest recognition as a Leader by Gartner reinforces the value our products deliver for our customers,” said Sudheer Matta, Group Vice President, Products for the AI-driven Enterprise, Juniper Networks. “We’ve built our solutions to be AI-driven, Cloud Native, Session Smart and Secure, and this continues to be what differentiates our products. The best part of the durable momentum we are seeing is the diversity of vertical sectors – retail, education, healthcare, enterprise, manufacturing and government – in which we are winning some of the largest customers. I attribute this to the relentless execution of our engineering, product, sales and marketing teams, in collaboration with our ever-expanding partner base, which has resulted in superior user experiences across the board.”

Earlier in the year, Juniper also received the 2022 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice distinction in Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure, which recognizes vendors and products that are rated by end users. Juniper has an overall rating of 4.9 out 5 based on 469 reviews as of 23 December 2022.

In addition, Juniper recently announced its fifth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth. Juniper’s AI-driven Enterprise solutions significantly outpaced the market, seeing “Mist-ified” revenue and order growth exceed 50% year-over-year, with record bookings for both wired and wireless access.

This report builds on a series of noteworthy Gartner Magic Quadrant placements for Juniper. Juniper Networks was named a Leader in the most recent Gartner Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services. As the only vendor named a Leader in both the Wired/Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure and Indoor Location Services Magic Quadrants, we believe our solutions are in a unique position to offer customers and partners a scalable and cost-effective way to personalize wireless experiences with value-added features like wayfinding, asset location and contextual notifications.

Juniper is also the only vendor in the Visionary Quadrant of the 2022 Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN. We believe that being recognized in all the Magic Quadrants listed above is a strong testament to the breadth of our full-stack portfolio and quality of our network and security offerings.

