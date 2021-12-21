Jurassic World RUN! Asia Pacific 2021 announces additional countriesAPAC.jpg

Registration opens 20 th December 2021 at: jurassicworldrun.com

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 21 December 2021 – Jurassic World fans can get ready for a new adventure with the first-ever Jurassic World virtual run experience in the Asia Pacific region! The Jurassic World RUN! is an immersive experience for participants of all ages featuring dinosaurs from the ground-breaking film franchise Jurassic World. Following the initial launch, CNeX and LIV3LY are excited to announce 5 new countries in Asia Pacific – Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam. In the Jurassic World virtual run experience, runners can participate individually, in teams of two, and even as parent-child pairs! Registration is open from 20th December 2021 to 27th February 2022 via the official website (jurassicworldrun.com) or the MOVE by LIV3LY app.

The Jurassic World franchise has been entertaining generations of fans around the world with thrilling and awe-inspiring stories and characters for more than 25 years – from films and TV series, to video games and toys, to immersive experiences and rides at Universal Parks & Resorts. In fact, Universal’s newset theme park destination, Universal Beijing Resort, features seven highly themed and immersive lands, including Jurassic World Isla Nublar.

The Jurassic World RUN! Asia Pacific 2021 introduces a new layer of entertainment to runners as they complete their distances through a highly themed adventure. The virtual run is supported by the MOVE by LIV3LY app, which allows participants to access the Jurassic World RUN! at their convenience. Through the app, each participant will have a unique immersive experience, enhanced by exciting augmented reality images, in which runners will need to run their best to escape Isla Nublar. As they progress, runners will encounter both their favourite and most feared Jurassic World dinosaurs and unlock successive milestones of assistance that will enable them ultimately to escape Isla Nublar. The thrills and awe of Jurassic World will be brought to life through augmented reality that can be experienced anywhere and anytime; even right in their own neighbourhoods!

Runners can clock-in their run times and distances and unlock the successive milestones by using the MOVE by LIV3LY app. They may also use wearables or preferred running trackers by syncing them to the MOVE app [via Apple Health or Google Fit]. Participants can start running from 20th December 2021 to 28th February 2022 to earn their finisher entitlements.

There are three distances available, depending on how long runners want their very own Jurassic World adventure to be. The longer the distance, the more adventures participants will have while trying to escape Isla Nublar.

The individual category is available at all three distances, challenging the brave contenders who dare face the dinosaurs alone. Individual runners can join the 5km at USD25, 10km at USD35 or complete the challenge of 21km at only USD40. There is also a category for parent and child pairings for 10km at USD55, allowing families to experience the run together. Alternatively, a team of two can complete 21km and meet the larger-than-life dinosaurs together for USD60.

Finishers for all categories are entitled to an exclusive finisher T-shirt to celebrate their escape from Isla Nublar. Also, all finishers of 10km and 21km will receive their very own finisher medal to celebrate their bravery and commemorate their adventures with Jurassic World RUN! Asia Pacific 2021!

Jurassic World RUN! Asia Pacific 2021 is organised by CNeX, a M.I.C.E and project management company headquartered in Singapore, and powered by LIV3LY, a social fitness marketplace for mass participation events in Asia Pacific. The virtual run is produced in conjunction with Universal Parks & Resorts.

All participants are required to adhere strictly to the laws and regulations of their country of residence to stay safe and well while participating in the Jurassic World RUN!

For more details on Jurassic World RUN! Asia Pacific 2021 and registration information, please visit jurassicworldrun.com. More information on registration is available in appendix B.

