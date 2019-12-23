Just Married! See Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma’s Gorgeous Wedding Photos
Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma are married! The couple tied the knot in an intimate backyard ceremony at their LA home on Saturday, and on Sunday, the 32-year-old Lizzie McGuire star gave us a peek at the gorgeous nuptials on Instagram. Alongside a photo of her and her 32-year-old musician husband standing in front of a Jeep Grand Wagoneer, Hilary simply wrote, "This." Hilary and Matthew also showed off their new wedding bands in a bathroom photo, which Hilary shared on her Instagram stories.
For the big day, Hilary wore a stunning cape dress by Jenny Packham. “I feel like it’s everything that I dreamed of,” Hilary said of her wedding dress in a video shared by Vogue. “I knew that I wanted something modern . . . it’s very clean . . . I wanted a statement dress, which I think is this.”
Hilary and Matthew have had quite the journey together. They first got together in 2015 and dated on and off for a few years before getting engaged this past May. The couple are also parents to 1-year-old daughter Banks, who joins Hilary's 7-year-old son Luca from her previous marriage to retired hockey player Mike Comrie. See more of Hilary and Matthew's wedding ahead.