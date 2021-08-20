JustCo Receives Investment of US$74 Million from Daito Trust to Expand into Asia Pacific and the Japanese MarketJustCo Logo.jpg

About JustCo
JustCo is a
global company that offers coworking space, private office space, meeting rooms leasing and event space rental.
JustCo offers several
flexible coworking spaces for freelancers and businesses a long way. In
addition to a working desk designed to allow individuals to focus, there is
also a meeting room for meeting clients and training new hires, as well as an
event space for networking.
Recently, the
stress of working from home is becoming a problem for companies. By using such
a coworking space, it is possible to promote communication and improve the
working environment of employees.
JustCo offers
one-day, one-month to unlimited plans, so you can choose the plan that best
suits your work style. JustCo also
offers a 5-day free trial to experience our stylish workspace, spacious
facilities and soak in the beautiful city views of Tokyo Tower before
committing.
Coworking space in Tokyo
JustCo’s current
coworking space is in Tokyo’s business district, with many companies located.
JustCo Management | Coworking & Shared
Office Space at Toranomon
Gate
Toranomon Office
is located in the city center, so it is attractive that it has excellent
access. With unlimited plans, you’re free to use the coworking space whenever
you want.
JustCo
plans to increase its offices in Japan from 2022 onwards with Shibuya Hinkarie
being upcoming.
#JustCo