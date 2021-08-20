JustCo Receives Investment of US$74 Million from Daito Trust to Expand into Asia Pacific and the Japanese MarketJustCo Logo.jpg

About JustCo

JustCo is a

global company that offers coworking space, private office space, meeting rooms leasing and event space rental.

JustCo offers several

flexible coworking spaces for freelancers and businesses a long way. In

addition to a working desk designed to allow individuals to focus, there is

also a meeting room for meeting clients and training new hires, as well as an

event space for networking.

Recently, the

stress of working from home is becoming a problem for companies. By using such

a coworking space, it is possible to promote communication and improve the

working environment of employees.

JustCo offers

one-day, one-month to unlimited plans, so you can choose the plan that best

suits your work style. JustCo also

offers a 5-day free trial to experience our stylish workspace, spacious

facilities and soak in the beautiful city views of Tokyo Tower before

committing.

Coworking space in Tokyo

JustCo’s current

coworking space is in Tokyo’s business district, with many companies located.

JustCo Management | Coworking & Shared

Office Space at Toranomon

Gate

Toranomon Office

is located in the city center, so it is attractive that it has excellent

access. With unlimited plans, you’re free to use the coworking space whenever

you want.

JustCo

plans to increase its offices in Japan from 2022 onwards with Shibuya Hinkarie

being upcoming.

#JustCo